Harrogate 1-1 Walsall - Report

Walsall's Tyrese Shade against Harrogate Town (Owen Russell)

The Saddlers were about to grab another handy three points in North Yorkshire after Conor Wilkinson's spot-kick – his third goal in as many matches.

But Harrogate, having had several chances throughout the afternoon, finally made one count as Calum Kavanagh dealt the visitors a last-gasp sucker-punch.

His looping header in the game's final seconds punished Walsall for a performance that was lackadaisical in spells, with a point apiece a fair outcome in the end.

Michael Flynn can take heart from the fact the Saddlers have lost just one game of eight under his watch.

He made his annoyance abundantly clear, though, after the final whistle.

Harrogate Town v Walsall (Owen Russell)

Walsall remain 14th in the league table – 14 points off the play-offs and 16 clear of the drop zone. They have eight games left this season.

Report

Walsall named the same starting XI and substitutes' bench for the third match in succession.

Flynn did hint at changes after the comeback victory over Oldham Athletic last Tuesday left his charges 'down to the bare bones'

Having given his men a couple of days off to rest and recharge, though, he stuck to his guns.

Harrogate, meanwhile, brought 10-goal striker Jack Muldoon back into the fold as they aimed to end their winless run.

The Saddlers made a fairly encouraging start in the sunshine, winning a series of corners.

Wilkinson displayed fancy footwork on a few occasions, too, but the game's first clear-cut chance fell to the hosts.

Target man Mark Beck's knock-down found Muldoon, whose through-ball was latched upon by Jack Diamond.

Carl Rushworth – fresh from another England Under-21s call-up – was quick off his line, though, to deny Diamond's effort.

Liam Kinsella, typically, was putting himself about in midfield for Walsall.

Harrogate Town v Walsall (Owen Russell)

A fine solo run saw him draw a foul from Nathan Sheron, who went into the book. Kinsella then got a yellow card of his own after taking out Muldoon.

In terms of overall play, the Saddlers were starting to get a little sloppy. Passes did not have enough zip on them and there was a lack of movement.

Their lax approach should have been punished going into the break but, fortunately for Flynn & Co, Harrogate were very wasteful in front of goal.

Ryan Fallowfield nicked the ball off Saddlers stopper Manny Monthe before pulling his attempt wide of the far post.

Rushworth then denied both Alex Pattison and Muldoon in a matter of seconds – spilling the former's strike and racing out to thwart the latter – before Beck volleyed wide from the edge of the area.

Wilkinson nearly found the net towards the end of the half for Walsall.

Conor Wilkinson scores from the spot for Walsall (Owen Russell)

His speculative effort from 25 yards sailed narrowly wide before an attempted lob – the assistant's flag not going up despite the striker appearing to be offside – also went off target.

The Saddlers, all things considered, could count themselves lucky to be level at the interval and needed to step things up in the second period.

A decent move shortly after the restart saw Emmanuel Osadebe feed fellow wing-back Tyrese Shade, whose curling shot went high and wide.

Still, Flynn felt the need to make an attacking switch – Devante Rodney replacing the ineffective George Miller.

Just a few minutes later, with the help of a clear error, Walsall took the lead.

Donervon Daniels' long throw-in was spilled by Mark Oxley, and then, trying to atone for the error, he wiped out Joss Labadie for a penalty.

Wilkinson gratefully took the opportunity to continue his hot streak by firing the ball straight down the middle from 12 yards. That put the 27-year-old hotshot into double figures for the campaign and took his tally throughout March to four. It was never in doubt.

Conor Wilkinson scores from the spot for Walsall (Owen Russell)

From there, Harrogate made a double substitution in an attempt to salvage something as Simon Power and Kavanagh were introduced. And that decision would pay off for boss Simon Weaver.

The Saddlers, having seen Power fire straight at Rushworth from point-blank range, appeared on course for their third victory on the spin.

But in the dying seconds, Kavanagh's header meant Walsall had to settle for a share of the spoils.

A finish that will thoroughly disappoint Flynn.

On the bright side, at least, the unbeaten run remains and they head to Salford City next weekend aiming to extend it further.

Teams

Harrogate (3-5-2): Oxley; Burrell (Power, 75), McArdle, Sheron; Fallowfield, Thomson, Pattison, Diamond, Richards; Beck, Muldoon (Kavanagh, 75)

Subs not used: Cracknell (gk), Kerry, Austerfield, Legge

Goal: Kavanagh (90)

Walsall (3-5-2): Rushworth; White, Daniels, Monthe; Osadebe, Kinsella, Earing, Labadie, Shade; Wilkinson, Miller (Rodney, 55)

Subs not used: Rose (gk), Menayese, Leak, Ward, Perry, Kiernan

Goal: Wilkinson (pen 59)

Attendance: 2,570 (574 Walsall fans)