'Criminal' - Walsall boss Michael Flynn berates shipping late goal

Michael Flynn (Owen Russell)

The Saddlers went six unbeaten in League Two as it ended 1-1 at Wetherby Road. Flynn, though, was just seconds away from seeing his side grab a third straight victory.

Conor Wilkinson's penalty for Walsall was cancelled out by Calum Kavanagh in the four added minutes – his looping header beating Carl Rushworth.

On losing two points at the death, Flynn said: "That's exactly what we did. We gave them away.

"We have a free-kick on the halfway line and should put it in the corner. It's just game management.

"We can then make them have a throw, and we defend and get back into our shape.

"But we don't do that. It's a poor free-kick and they (Joss Labadie and Jack Earing) run into each other. No talking, no communication.

"We dive in, in the corner, and allow them to put an easy cross in. Then, the smallest striker in the box is hungry and scored.

"I've got nine experienced players out there, and I'm shouting on as well. It's not rocket science.

"We should see the game out. That's maybe why we're down the bottom part of the table.

"Not seeing that game out, for me, is criminal."

The Saddlers were lucky not to be behind at half-time after letting Harrogate have a number of chances.

Wilkinson's penalty after the break – his third goal in as many games – put them on course for victory.

Kavanagh, though, struck for a share of the spoils, which was a fair reflection of the game.

"We did our best to put them in front, in the first half," said Flynn.

"We tried. It was crazy. We wasn't good enough.

"The performance, I'm not going to dress it up. The fans have seen it themselves.

"We were poor on the ball and our decision-making was poor.

"Our pass execution was not good enough. Our decision-making was all over the place.

"To be fair, they did well to improve in the second half as the first half was dangerous."

Flynn, who did praise Wilkinson for his goal and Liam Kinsella for his work in midfield, added: "It wasn't good enough, but it's six games unbeaten. It's a point on the road.

"We're all disappointed because of the timing of the goal we've conceded, but in all honesty, we didn't do enough to win the game.