'We won't let ourselves down anymore' says Walsall's Emmanuel Osadebe

Emmanuel Osadebe

Michael Flynn’s Saddlers look to be all but mathematically safe after beating Oldham Athletic – making it five games unbeaten and putting them 15 points clear of the drop zone.

Now, Osadebe is out for another win at Harrogate Town tomorrow, with the overall aim being to rack up plenty of points before the end of the campaign and see where it leaves them.

“The boys have been spot on ever since the gaffer and Hats (assistant Wayne Hatswell) have come in,” said Osadebe, who scored one and set up the other in a top display against Oldham on Tuesday.

“They’ve set the standard and everyone is with it.

“We are not going to let ourselves down any more.

“We just want to keep going and show the fans, show everyone and especially ourselves, what we can do. Since Forest Green, the only team we’ve fell short against is Swindon.

“We know the tempo we need, everyone on it

“We just want to finish strong and see where it takes us.

“Until the last game, you never know what can happen.

“This is football and you look at Bolton last year, they did something incredible.

“So, we’ll take each game as it comes and it’ll hopefully be three points, three points, three points.

“Winning makes everything easier. You just want to keep being out there and playing.

“The boys have got the hang of what the gaffer wants to do. He’s been spot on to us, and we just want to keep going.”

Walsall could grab their third win on the bounce as they head to Wetherby Road.

Hosts Harrogate, meanwhile, are aiming to respond to a run of three straight defeats.

On a personal front, Osadebe is determined to continue a fine run of displays as a wing-back.

He said on the recent change in role: “I’m just delighted the team is doing well – whether I’m playing in midfield or out wide.

“Obviously we all know I prefer to be in the middle, but I’m getting my assists and goals, and helping the team. It’s working for me, the gaffer and the team, so I’m happy.”

The Saddlers will be keeping the eye on a few players for this clash including Manny Monthe, who has been playing though a knee issue.

Midfielders Joss Labadie and Jack Earing both picked up knocks against Oldham as well.

Lee Tomlin could be back after a bout of Covid-19.

Osadebe added: “Harrogate are a good team, but it’s another winnable game for us.