Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall's Carl Rushworth gets another England Under-21 call-up

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

On-loan Walsall goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has been included in the England Under-21 squad for Euro qualifiers against Andorra and Albania.

Carl Rushworth
Carl Rushworth

The Saddlers' shot-stopper, on loan from Brighton, will miss next weekend's League Two game at Salford City as a result.

Rushworth will hope to make his first appearance for the Young Lions after also being called up earlier this season, without getting on the pitch.

Walsall boss Michael Flynn said: "Carl has been brilliant this season.

"Maik Taylor (goalkeeping coach) has worked very well with him.

"Carl is going to be very, very proud, and it's well deserved.

"So, yes, we will miss him, but representing your country is the pinnacle of your career.

"Let's make sure he goes there and enjoys it."

Rushworth is joined by the likes of Liverpool playmaker Harvey Elliott, Brighton wing-back Tariq Lamptey and Everton's Anthony Gordon in the squad.

Villa's Jacob Ramsey and Wolves' Morgan Gibbs-White – on loan at Sheffield United – are also in Lee Carsley's group.

They face Andorra at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium next Friday before playing in Albania on Tuesday, March 29.

Meanwhile, Walsall chief Flynn is targeting as many points as possible from their last nine games of the campaign.

The Saddlers travel to Harrogate Town tomorrow looking to make it six unbeaten in the league, and Flynn added: "We've got 27 points left to fight for and try to win.

"I want as many as we can. Every manager is going to say that, we know, but I want as much as we can.

"If we produce the performances we have been doing, we're going to give anybody a game.

"We're capable of winning games, so they've got to keep up those standards.

"Hopefully, you'll see us finish as high as we can."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News