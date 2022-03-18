Walsall's Carl Rushworth gets another England Under-21 call-up

Carl Rushworth

The Saddlers' shot-stopper, on loan from Brighton, will miss next weekend's League Two game at Salford City as a result.

Rushworth will hope to make his first appearance for the Young Lions after also being called up earlier this season, without getting on the pitch.

Walsall boss Michael Flynn said: "Carl has been brilliant this season.

"Maik Taylor (goalkeeping coach) has worked very well with him.

"Carl is going to be very, very proud, and it's well deserved.

"So, yes, we will miss him, but representing your country is the pinnacle of your career.

"Let's make sure he goes there and enjoys it."

Rushworth is joined by the likes of Liverpool playmaker Harvey Elliott, Brighton wing-back Tariq Lamptey and Everton's Anthony Gordon in the squad.

Villa's Jacob Ramsey and Wolves' Morgan Gibbs-White – on loan at Sheffield United – are also in Lee Carsley's group.

They face Andorra at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium next Friday before playing in Albania on Tuesday, March 29.

Meanwhile, Walsall chief Flynn is targeting as many points as possible from their last nine games of the campaign.

The Saddlers travel to Harrogate Town tomorrow looking to make it six unbeaten in the league, and Flynn added: "We've got 27 points left to fight for and try to win.

"I want as many as we can. Every manager is going to say that, we know, but I want as much as we can.

"If we produce the performances we have been doing, we're going to give anybody a game.

"We're capable of winning games, so they've got to keep up those standards.