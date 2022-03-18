Walsall have 'given everything' insists boss Michael Flynn

Walsall boss Michael Flynn

The Saddlers were 2-1 victors against Oldham Athletic on Tuesday night – after beating Sutton United last weekend – and Flynn has a few players carrying knocks.

As such, he has given them the last couple of days off to recover as they bid to be as fresh as possible for the trip to Wetherby Road.

"I'll be honest, I know this group and how hard they're working day in and day out," said Flynn.

"There's nothing else I can do as they've given me everything.

"Sometimes you've got to trust and reward them, because there's a few ill and a few struggling.

"We're down to the bare bones, so they've got to rest up. We'll get Saturday out of the way and then we've got a free week again."

Walsall are five games unbeaten in League Two now and up to 14th in the table.

A boost for tomorrow could see Lee Tomlin return after missing the Sutton and Oldham wins with Covid-19.

"Hopefully, we might have Lee back. But he's been hit hard with Covid as well and he's another one we're going to have to be careful with," added Flynn.