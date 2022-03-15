Walsall boss Michael Flynn: Let's finish as high as we can

Michael Flynn

The Saddlers came back from behind to win 2-1 against the Latics, making it four successive victories at the Banks's Stadium.

It leaves Flynn's side 15 points clear of the relegation zone, but the Welshman has stressed there is no time for anyone to put their feet up while he aims to finish as high as possible in League Two.

On if Walsall are safe, Flynn said: "Nearly. But I'll never say we're safe until it's mathematically done.

"That's another big step. We've got a struggling squad now at the minute, in terms of fitness, but other people have got to step up and show they deserve to be part of this football club.

"Now, I will find out a lot about the players.

"If any of them think it's done and dusted, and we can sit back and put our feet up, they're going to be really, really badly mistaken.

"I want to make sure we finish as high as we can."

Oldham took the lead early on through Will Sutton but the Saddlers fought back from behind and claimed the three points thanks to Emmanuel Osadebe's scorcher and Conor Wilkinson's volley.

They are now five unbeaten and up to 14th – two points off the top half.

"I thought it was a good game. Oldham are a dangerous team – I've said it before," said Flynn.

"They caused us one or two problems in the first half as they've got some clever players who kept dropping into the pockets.

"The goal we conceded, it was a little unfortunate.

"I've watched it back and Joss (Labadie) has stayed tight to his man but run into Manny (Monthe), so they collided into each other.

"Conor was just about to clear it, but it just took a nick to take it away from him.

"Look, it was one of those things, but the character from the players to come back from behind and win for the first time this season was all I could ask for."

Flynn added: "They should be enjoying themselves as there's nothing better than playing football and winning a game.

"We've got a few struggling now and we're down to the bare bones.

"So, they've got to rest up, and we've got to get the boys to recover as quickly as possible for Saturday.