Analysis: Walsall flying as Michael Flynn continues to make his mark

Conor Wilkinson scores from the spot

When Flynn was appointed, on February 15, the Saddlers were right in the mire.

They were in the thick of a relegation dogfight and having lost a whopping seven matches in a row, dropping out of the Football League was a genuine concern.

Fast forward just a matter of weeks later, though, they are now closer to the top half of League Two than the drop zone.

That is testament to how Flynn has got the group performing.

Some are enjoying themselves in new positions, some are producing consistent displays after being stop-start earlier on in the season – and, most importantly, everyone is showing grit and character.

Sitting 12 points clear of second-bottom Oldham Athletic, who Walsall host tomorrow night, it would now be a shock if they were dragged back into the battle at the foot of the table.

The Saddlers are four games unbeaten, have won three in a row at home, and look capable of racking up some more impressive victories before the 2021/22 campaign comes to an end.

As mentioned previously, Matt Taylor – relieved of his duties after that wretched seven-game run – was not the only one to blame for the shortcomings to that point.

The players needed to have a long look at themselves, too.

But the difference under Flynn is there for all to see.

There is no room for slacking under the Welshman and while there is an onus on working hard and being organised, Walsall’s attackers also have the freedom to take risks.

One player who has undoubtedly benefitted from the change is Conor Wilkinson, who grabbed his third goal from as many home games to beat a physical Sutton United on Saturday.

He scored from the spot, having won the penalty, and ran himself into the ground.

Everything that the Saddlers did going forward, he was at the heart of it.

On the whole as well, nobody shied away from responsibility against the visitors, who tried to bully Walsall into submission but, ultimately, failed in their quest.

Of course, tomorrow night is worth bearing in mind as the Saddlers do not have the best record against struggling sides, but when Flynn was unveiled, there was a striking photo of him posing with a scarf under a doorway which read ‘This is Fortress Bescot’.

For the first time in a long while, that phrase might be starting to ring true again.

What we know for sure is that the Saddlers are definitely in a better place now thanks to bringing Flynn in.

For this clash, Walsall made one change from the 1-1 draw at Barrow as Hayden White – having had Covid-19 – returned to the starting line-up.

Hayden White

With that, the Saddlers went back to Flynn’s preferred 3-5-2 system. Lee Tomlin, the one to drop out, did not make the squad due to illness.

Sutton, meanwhile, made several changes after the euphoria of reaching the EFL Trophy final – beating Wigan Athletic on penalties.

They also had to make a late switch between the sticks as Dean Bouzanis got injured in the warm-up, with 40-year-old Stuart Nelson coming in for his first appearance this season.

Walsall failed to muster anything of note in a quiet opening half-hour. Strike duo Wilkinson and George Miller were given very little to work with as the Saddlers struggled to get out of their own half.

Out of nowhere, though, they got themselves in front.

Joss Labadie’s ball over the top left the away defence in disarray, and Wilkinson pounced.

There was a question of offside against fellow forward Miller, causing the Sutton backline to hesitate before Wilkinson was clipped by Joe Kizzi inside the box. Walsall’s No.9 then kept his cool from 12 yards, sending Nelson the wrong way for his eighth goal of the campaign.

It had not been a half full of quality. The Saddlers, though, could take heart from how they were dealing with the physical threat offered up by Matt Gray’s side.

Sutton had lots of imposing players who were not afraid to mix it up, but the hosts stood their ground.

Wilkinson was setting the tone up front while Liam Kinsella covered every blade of grass in midfield.

George Miller

Tempers flared in the closing stages as Saddlers chief Flynn was booked for obstructing Kizzi as he looked to take a throw-in.

Sutton could have grabbed a leveller, too, as Richie Bennett headed wide.

Ultimately, though, Walsall got the job done against one of the division’s promotion contenders.