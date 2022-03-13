Walsall 1 Sutton United 0 - Player ratings

SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 12/03/2022..... Walsall V Sutton United. Pictured, Conor Wilkinson..

CARL RUSHWORTH

A nice, straightforward afternoon for the Brighton loanee as he added another clean sheet to his collection this term.

Clean sheet: 7

HAYDEN WHITE

Having struggled with Covid as of late – and missed the previous game at Barrow – White made a seamless return to the back three. Barely beaten all afternoon.

Impressive: 8

DONERVON DANIELS

Gave the ball away cheaply once, but aside from that, Daniels looked the part again in the sweeper role. Putting a run of consistent performances together.

Consistent: 8

MANNY MONTHE

Sutton only had one shot on target all afternoon, and Monthe was key to keeping them at arm's length as well. Hardly put a foot wrong once more.

Imposing: 8

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

A bit quieter than previous weeks, but how Osadebe has adapted to life as a right-wing-back deserves praise. Looks accomplished in the role.

Accomplished: 7

LIAM KINSELLA

Matches like this are tailor-made for Kinsella. Sutton looked to rough Walsall up, but Kinsella won the midfield battle with his non-stop pressing and expertly-timed tackles. He was on the visitors like a rash and gave every ounce of energy in his body for the cause. A top display.

Magnificent: 9

JACK EARING

Also helped stop a few Sutton attacks dead in their tracks by racing back and making some well-timed tackles.

Fight: 7

JOSS LABADIE

Played a part in the goal as his ball over the top was latched onto by Wilkinson, who was then sent tumbling for the penalty. Labadie is starting to make his presence felt more going forward now.

Assist: 7

TYRESE SHADE

Not that involved in the first half, but he came alive after the break. A threat going forward and held his own defensively. Looks the part at wing-back, too.

Sharp: 8

CONOR WILKINSON

Kept his cool from 12 yards to win it for Walsall – after winning the penalty. Perhaps more impressive, though, was Wilkinson's work ethic. Up against big centre-half Rowe, he kept causing the visitors problems. Shining under Flynn.

Top-drawer: 9

GEORGE MILLER

Did not see a great deal of the ball but kept plugging away and was always running, keeping Sutton on their toes.

Running: 7

SUBS

Devante Rodney (for Wilkinson, 78) 6