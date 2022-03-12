Walsall 1 Sutton United 0 - Report

SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 12/03/2022..... Walsall V Sutton United. Pictured, Conor Wilkinson scores from the spot..

The Saddlers were on the brink of the drop zone when Flynn took charge less than a month ago, but a third home win in succession has them on 43 points – 12 clear of second-bottom Oldham Athletic.

They were good value for the three points against Sutton, who went into this game with just one loss in 14 league games and buoyed by reaching a Wembley final, as well.

The visitors tried to use their noticeable height and strength to bully Walsall into submission.

Jack Earing

Flynn's charges, though, displayed grit and character – and composure when it mattered via Wilkinson.

His spot-kick was enough to settle it, with the Saddlers then looking comfortable for large spells in the second half.

The progress made under Flynn is clear to see. They have lost only one of six matches under his guidance.

Report

Walsall made one change from the 2-2 draw at Barrow as Hayden White – over a bout of illness – returned to the starting line-up.

With that, the Saddlers went back to Flynn's preferred 3-5-2 system. Lee Tomlin, the one to drop out, did not make the squad.

Sutton, meanwhile, made several changes after the euphoria of reaching the EFL Trophy final in midweek – beating Wigan on penalties.

They also had to make a late switch between the sticks as Dean Bouzanis got injured in the warm-up, with 40-year-old Stuart Nelson coming in for his first appearance this season.

The onus was on testing the stand-in shot-stopper early on if possible, but Walsall failed to muster anything of note in a quiet opening half-hour.

Strike duo Wilkinson and George Miller were given very little to work with as the Saddlers struggled to get out of their own half.

Sutton, who had former Wolves striker Donovan Wilson limp off after just 15 minutes, did not create a clear-cut chance either.

Joe Kizzi's series of inviting crosses for the visitors were the only real talking point.

Conor Wilkinson

Out of nowhere, though, Walsall soon got themselves in front.

A simple ball over the top left the away defence in disarray, and Wilkinson pounced.

There was a question of offside against fellow forward Miller, causing the Sutton backline to hesitate before Wilkinson was clipped by Kizzi inside the box.

Walsall's No.9 then kept his cool from 12 yards, sending Nelson the wrong way for his eighth goal of the campaign.

Sutton threatened to come up with an immediate response but Wilkinson got back to superbly block Harry Beautyman's goal-bound volley.

Beautyman also had to go off injured just before the end of the half – Rob Milsom taking his place.

It had not been a half full of quality. Walsall, though, could take heart from how they were dealing with the physical threat offered up by Matt Gray's side.

Sutton had lots of imposing players who were not afraid to mix it up, but the Saddlers stood their ground.

Wilkinson – keen to press and more than happy to test himself against defensive colossus Coby Rowe – set the tone in the early stages of the second period.

Emmanuel Osabede

He nicked the ball off unsure keeper Nelson, with Rowe racing across at the last second to stop him from doubling Walsall's tally.

Wilkinson also had a header blocked before Tyrese Shade's attempt went behind for a corner.

At the other end, Kinsella continued to harass Sutton and got in the way of Ben Wyatt's effort from the edge of the box.

The Saddlers were knocking on the door – Wilkinson forcing Nelson into a decent reaction save at his near post – and the away side looked to stem the tide. David Ajiboye replaced Ricky Korboa in their final change just after the hour mark.

Walsall, though, remained in control. They were not carving through Sutton, but they were keeping the visitors at arm's length.

Flynn made his first change in the final quarter of an hour as Wilkinson – receiving a standing ovation – went off for Devante Rodney.

Liam Kinsella

Tempers flared in the closing stages as Saddlers chief Flynn was booked for obstructing Kizzi as he looked to take a throw-in.

Sutton could have grabbed a leveller, too, as Richie Bennett headed wide from close range.

Ultimately, though, Walsall got the job done against one of the division's promotion contenders.

The Saddlers are now closer to the top half than the relegation places and have a lovely amount of momentum going into Tuesday's clash with Oldham. The overall picture is certainly a lot better.

Teams

Walsall (3-5-2): Rushworth; White, Daniels, Monthe; Osadebe, Earing, Kinsella, Labadie, Shade; Miller, Wilkinson (Rodney, 78)

Subs not used: Rose (gk), Leak, Menayese, Ward, Perry, Kiernan

Goal: Wilkinson (pen 33)

Sutton (4-4-2): Nelson; Kizzi, Rowe, Goodliffe, Wyatt; Korboa (Ajiboye, 62) , Beautyman (Milsom, 45), Eastmond (c), Boldewijn; Bennett, Wilson (Bugiel, 17)

Subs not used: Randall, Dundas, Kouassi

Attendance: 5,801 (230 Sutton fans)