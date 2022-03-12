Michael Flynn serves up treat with spot of Walsall team bonding

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers, before today’s clash with Sutton United, were without a midweek fixture for the first time since Flynn took charge last month.

And the Welshman used the opportunity to strengthen bonds away from the pitch.

Flynn said: “There was no drinking, but we took the team out for a meal on Tuesday.

“It was all about bonding and getting to know each other away from the training ground. We went after training. They’d worked really hard, and we went for a meal which was good of the club. It was nice to just get to know them away from here. It was good.

“It was the first time they’ve done it this season, really.

“It was just about getting them together and showing them that we’re all in it together.

“We care about them and want to get to know them – not just on the pitch, but off the pitch.”

Flynn will not become one of the lads, but he wants them to know he is always there if they are experiencing issues in their personal lives and need advice.

“The role of a head coach now is completely different. I’ve got to be switched on to as many aspects of life as I can be,” said Flynn.

“It’s not just giving the players information on the training pitch. You need to be somebody they feel they can turn to if they’re having a tough time away from the club.

“My door will always be open. If somebody has a problem and wants to speak to me about it, I’ll always give them my advice and help as much as I can – or point them in the right direction. It’s about creating that family environment.”

Flynn added: “Look, not everybody is going to be best friends with everyone.

“But the respect will be there, and they know the support will be there as well.

“Something I’ll always back myself on is my management and how I treat people.