Michael Flynn proud of Walsall character

SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 12/03/2022..... Walsall V Sutton United. Pictured, Michael Flynn..

The Saddlers made it four unbeaten in League Two as they won 1-0 at the Banks's Stadium, thanks to Conor Wilkinson's penalty.

They are now 12 points clear of the relegation places, while they have won three in succession at home, and Flynn was delighted with how they dug in.

He was especially pleased with the work of Hayden White, Manny Monthe and Tyrese Shade given the three were not fully fit.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be the prettiest of games with how, without being disrespectful, Sutton play," said Flynn.

"They like to get the ball into the box as quick as possible and cause the opposition to make mistakes.

“They have wingers who want to constantly put crosses in the box for their frontmen, and we defended it superbly.

"I’m very pleased for the players because they stood up and won their individual battles.

"We knew what it was going to be. We'd worked on it in training.

“But I thought we played some good stuff as well, especially second half.

"We created a lot of good opportunities which could have got us a second goal, a little bit of decision-making again, which I’ve said a couple of times now.

"The most pleasing thing for me is Hayden White has had Covid and been really struggling, Manny Monthe has had swelling on his knee and Tyrese Shade has been ill.

"I had three players who, if we had a deeper squad, might not have started. Those three were colossal and showed an unbelievable character and commitment to the cause."

Walsall were worthy winners against Sutton, who had only lost one of 14 league games beforehand and reached the EFL Trophy final in midweek.

Flynn got booked as tempers flared in the second half for a disagreement with full-back Joe Kizzi.

“It’s not a yellow card – their lad has put his hand on my chest and I’ve just put my hand on his arm," said Flynn.

"I suppose it looks good that they are doing their job for the assessors, but if I’m booked, surely he’s booked as well?

"It’s silly from me, I shouldn’t have reacted."

Wilkinson ultimately won it as he kept his cool from the spot – after being tripped by Kizzi.

Flynn added: "Conor should be scoring – he should be in double figures every season with his ability.