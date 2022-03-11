Notification Settings

Walsall's Donervon Daniels targetting more home joy

Donervon Daniels wants Walsall to build on their home form and 'utilise the fans' as they host high-flying Sutton United tomorrow.

The Saddlers go into the clash having won both of their last two games at the Banks's Stadium.

Sutton are set to provide a tough test as they are fourth in League Two, but centre-half Daniels is keen for the home crowd to give them the edge.

"We've picked up two wins from our last two home games," he said.

"So, we definitely have confidence at home, and we want to utilise the fans when we're at Bescot.

"We're looking forward to it.

"We've had a week to get some rest and minutes on the training pitch, so we're looking forward to Saturday."

Daniels is also out to continue his own run of form, with the 28-year-old having scored at Barrow last weekend in what was arguably his best performance since joining Walsall in January.

"I feel like I continue to improve as each game comes," added Daniels.

"I like it with a three at the back, I don't mind it with a four at the back.

"With any player, it's about getting the trust from the manager to give you a run of games.

"I feel like I'm doing that. I feel good, and long may it continue."

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

