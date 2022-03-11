Michael Flynn looking to keep up feel-good factor at Walsall

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Banks’s Stadium, for large parts of the campaign, has not been a happy place to be.

But Flynn’s first home outing – the 3-1 triumph over Hartlepool United – proved to be a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon where the team were clapped off after a fine display.

Saddlers fans were treated to a surprise 1-0 win against Tranmere Rovers, under interim chief Neil McDonald, before that as well.

So, momentum is with Walsall as they host Sutton United, and three points tomorrow would be another significant step.

The primary aim for Flynn & Co is still to guarantee safety in League Two.

While positive strides have been made and they now sit in a much healthier position than a few weeks ago – 16th and nine points clear of the drop zone – the job is not over and done with.

Another win would, of course, boost that mission.

It would also add to the goal of making the Banks’s, as the adage goes, a fortress.

After all, strong home form is what will be needed for Flynn to achieve his goal for next season of having the Saddlers competing for promotion.

The Welshman is not the type of person to settle for mediocrity – as stressed by his words and those of his players so far.

Visiting Sutton will provide a very stern test as they are fourth in the table.

Following promotion from the National League, they have gone on a tear, losing just one of their last 14 outings.

They are also full of confidence after edging past League One high-flyers Wigan on penalties to reach the final of the EFL Trophy.

Still, Flynn will be doing his damnedest to grab a result.

Walsall are expected to have Hayden White back available and with that, they could go back to a 3-5-2 formation.

White was unable to feature at Barrow last weekend due to illness and the Saddlers were set out in a narrow 4-3-1-2 set-up that failed to properly click as they drew 1-1 in Cumbria.

A return to three centre-halves – White alongside Donervon Daniels and Manny Monthe, with Tyrese Shade and Emmanuel Osadebe playing as the wing-backs – does seem the more likely move on the face of it.

Flynn, though, might want to hand another start to Lee Tomlin and keep the system the same for the second match running.

Either way, the Saddlers are unlikely to make massive changes in personnel given they are three unbeaten.