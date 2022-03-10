Walsall's Donervon Daniels determined to chip in with more goals

Donervon Daniels

While Daniels' primary job is to keep teams at bay, the 28-year-old thoroughly enjoyed heading home to draw at Barrow last weekend.

And having previously considered himself a 'goalscoring centre-half', he wants to get back to that and be effective from set pieces for the Saddlers.

"Believe it or not, once upon a time, I was a goalscoring centre-half," said Daniels.

"The goals have dried up. That comes from a lack of consistently playing.

"But I know that I have the ability to score.

"I'm not shy or scared to go and attack the ball, wherever it is on the pitch.

"For me, I just want to keep getting into the positions where I have the opportunity to attack the ball.

"So, hopefully there's more goals to come."

Daniels is the only one of Walsall's current crop of defenders to have scored this season.

Ash Taylor had managed one goal before leaving the Saddlers in January for Kilmarnock, but Manny Monthe, Rollin Menayese, Hayden White, Stephen Ward, Tom Leak, Zak Mills and Reece Devine are all goalless.

Daniels says being more effective from set pieces is something they are placing a lot of emphasis on for the final of 11 games of the campaign – assistant Wayne Hatswell giving them various routines to work on in training.

"Wayne has come in, and he gives us set plays to break down the opposition," added Daniels.

"We have a lot of big lads in the team – me, Manny, Conor (Wilkinson), Joss (Labadie), Tyrese (Shade).