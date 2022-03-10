Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michael Flynn tells Walsall fringe players to stay on their toes

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Michael Flynn has urged Walsall's fringe players to remain firmly on their toes and be ready to take their chance, insisting: "They're just as important."

Stephen Ward hasn't featured in the last five games
Stephen Ward hasn't featured in the last five games

Veteran defender Stephen Ward has not featured in the five games since Flynn became Saddlers boss last month.

Brendan Kiernan and Sam Perry have been both limited to substitute appearances as well, along with January signing Devante Rodney.

"I've spoken to a couple of the boys who've not been playing," said Flynn.

"They're just as important as I'm going to need them as well.

"I've just come through the door and the games come thick and fast, so they need to be ready when called upon. They've got to make the most of it.

"They'll have the opportunity to keep the shirt.

"Sometimes it takes longer than they'd like. Nobody likes being left out – I didn't when I was a player.

"But the only way to respond to that is by getting your head down, working hard, and keep impressing day in, day out.

"Then, when I have got to make a change or decide to, I'll have no problem thinking 'right, these lads are ready to go'. It'll give them the best opportunity."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News