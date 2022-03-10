Michael Flynn tells Walsall fringe players to stay on their toes

Stephen Ward hasn't featured in the last five games

Veteran defender Stephen Ward has not featured in the five games since Flynn became Saddlers boss last month.

Brendan Kiernan and Sam Perry have been both limited to substitute appearances as well, along with January signing Devante Rodney.

"I've spoken to a couple of the boys who've not been playing," said Flynn.

"They're just as important as I'm going to need them as well.

"I've just come through the door and the games come thick and fast, so they need to be ready when called upon. They've got to make the most of it.

"They'll have the opportunity to keep the shirt.

"Sometimes it takes longer than they'd like. Nobody likes being left out – I didn't when I was a player.

"But the only way to respond to that is by getting your head down, working hard, and keep impressing day in, day out.