Walsall winger Brendan Kiernan putting in the hard yards on and off the pitch

Pick up the phone: Brendan Kiernan’s trademark goal celebration

Away from the field, the 29-year-old is dedicated to helping young professionals navigate the choppy waters of professional football.

When he scores, Kiernan will put his hand to his ear and pretend he is on the phone – but it is more than just an eye-catching celebration.

It is a signal of the counselling and consulting work he does to help teenagers looking to make their way in the game.

Kiernan, who is working his way towards being a fully-qualified counsellor, holds one-to-one online workshops with players and parents who need advice.

Some may have packed their bags and upped sticks for an academy far away from home, lacking a proper support system, and that is where Kiernan comes in.

He was released from Crystal Palace as a teenager and had to claw his way into the professional ranks.

Now, passionate about mental health, he is using his experiences to help youngsters – some who may have been released and have no idea where to turn – wherever possible.

“There are young boys I do work with, some mentoring,” explained Kiernan. “It’s funny because in this kind of work, you don’t want there to be as much work to do.

“You want people to be in a good place where they don’t need those extra support systems.

“But with mental health, it’s so important to have the right people around you.

“From being younger and not having the right support around me, now at this stage of my career, I can give a little bit of advice, to give young players balance and allow them to deal with the tension and stresses of football.

“I enjoy being part of it, alongside obviously playing.

“I’m hoping to help young players have the best career they can have – and be better people off the pitch.”

Kiernan, who will often sign off Twitter posts with ‘#CallBK’, has a website, brendankiernan.co.uk, where anybody interested in receiving counselling, consulting or coaching can reach out.

“We do online sessions and consultancy – speaking to parents as well,” he said. “It’s all about making young players more rounded and able to deal with the stresses of the game.

“It’s giving them a few self-care tools so when rejection does come in the game or in life, it doesn’t hit them too hard.

“It’s a lot of 16 to 18-year-olds, and some a bit younger as well.

“It’s all around resilience and making sure when tough times do come, you’re able to deal with them and go again.”

Part of Kiernan’s work is ensuring teenagers, if they fall short in their quest to make it in football, have other routes where they can find success in life.

He has been enthused by former club Palace’s recent introduction of an after-care programme for those aged 18-23 who have been let go – trying to help them find a new club, education course or job.

“I went to see their academy manager, Gary Issott and he’s passionate about helping players who’ve been there have a good life – even if it doesn’t work out at Palace,” said Kiernan.

“That’s an important step. I’m glad they’re doing it. It’s only a small margin of people who make it to the heights of football, so it’s just great that there’s options.

“Football can be quite single-minded – are you going to make it? Some opinions are not going to go your way, but it’s great the Palace are using their platform to remind young boys and girls that there are other routes to being successful.”

Kiernan, while also running his website, has recently become an ambassador for The Kaleidoscope Plus Group as well.

Support: Charity ambassador

The mental health and wellbeing charity, established in Sandwell, offer a variety of support services.

And Kiernan says talking about your mental wellbeing is a sign of strength.

“Being able to share and open up, it takes bravery and courage,” he added. “It’s the same as getting on the ball on the pitch – being brave and trying to make things happen.