Walsall boss Michael Flynn looking for Lee Tomlin progress

Lee Tomlin

Tomlin, having impressed in a couple of substitute cameos, played 84 minutes as the Saddlers drew 1-1 with Barrow on Saturday.

It was the 33-year-old’s first league start since playing for Cardiff City against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on October 3, 2020, and Flynn said on Tomlin’s display: “I thought it was a solid performance.

"With his experience and movement, he was trying to get into pockets.

“The pitch being so bobbly killed him a few times. Having got in a good position, it either bobbled off his calf or his knee.

“But the ball he put across goal in the second half, that’s got to be a tap-in.

“With a bit of ruthlessness, somebody’s on the end of that. I don’t care if they slide and scrape all their teeth on the floor.

"As long as it goes in, that’s the desire and passion they’ve got to have. Put it this way, if that’s Alan Shearer, it’s in. It’s a goal.”

Flynn, while pleased with Walsall’s three-match unbeaten run, has called for more ruthlessness on the whole from his side.

The Welshman added: “If we’re being honest, we could have easily had three wins.