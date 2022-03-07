SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 29/01/22.BRISTOL ROVERS V WALSALL.Donervon Daniels.

Daniels shone at centre-half as the Saddlers drew 1-1 in Cumbria on Saturday, heading home in the second half to level the scoring.

Flynn had brought him off shortly into the second period in the recent 5-0 thrashing at Swindon Town, but he has been thoroughly impressed by the 28-year-old's displays in the three games since then.

"I thought he was absolutely superb, in both halves," said Flynn.

"I love giving players praise when they deserve it and they keep backing it up.

"I think he's had an unbelievable week performance-wise.

"I'm really pleased as he's a great lad as well."

Daniels joined Walsall in January, having spent most of his career in League One while also having spells in the Championship.

And Flynn feels that high-level experience has come to the fore during a three-game unbeaten spell.

"It is. That's why I was maybe a little bit blunt with him after Swindon," added Flynn.

"He's played at a higher level, so I expect higher standards.

"There's nothing wrong with testing the boys and demanding more from them as they best get used to it.

"I haven't come to Walsall to be happy with mid-table and if any of them are, they won't be here long.