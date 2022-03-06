Barrow 1 Walsall 1 - Player ratings

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 05/03/2022..Barrow V Walsall FC. W: Jack Earing V B: Patrick Brough.

CARL RUSHWORTH

Made a couple of claims. Beaten by Rooney's well-placed effort on an otherwise quiet afternoon for the keeper.

Beaten: 6

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

Playing as a conventional right-back, Osadebe was perhaps beaten a bit easily by Rooney for Barrow's goal, but he responded with a fine delivery for Daniels' leveller. Did well considering he usually operates in the No.10 role.

Assist: 7

DONERVON DANIELS

Probably his best performance since joining Walsall in January. Defended very solidly throughout the game and came up with a lovely header to level the scores, sealing a useful point. Looked at ease against Barrow's strikers, really.

Impressive: 8

MANNY MONTHE

Allowed Gordon to poke wide in the first half and got booked for fouling the ex-Saddlers man, but was solid overall.

Solid: 7

TYRESE SHADE

Found himself out of position on a couple of occasions but did OK. Again, as a right winger by trade, he did fine.

Did OK: 6

JACK EARING

An industrious performance from Earing, who kept plugging away until the end without influencing things massively.

Effort: 6

LIAM KINSELLA

Put himself about in the usual manner and covered lots of ground. Perhaps a little lucky not to end up with a booking having gone in late a couple of times.

Work rate: 6

JOSS LABADIE

Similarly to Earing and Kinsella, Labadie worked hard but failed to muster up too much of note with the ball at his feet. They all did similar things in Cumbria.

Application: 6

LEE TOMLIN

Will be pleased to have got through 84 minutes and showed glimpses of his quality. As to be expected, though, he looked a little leggy and was perhaps lucky not to have got sent off for kicking out at Barrow skipper Banks early on.

Fortunate: 5

GEORGE MILLER

Struggled to make his presence felt. Had one big chance in the second half but pulled it wide and was substituted almost immediately afterwards.

Hooked: 5

CONOR WILKINSON

Did not have lots of joy from open play but put in a few decent corners that led to chances for Walsall, at least.

Corners: 6

SUBS

Devante Rodney (for Miller, 58)

Won the free-kick that led to the leveller. 6

Brendan Kiernan (for Tomlin, 84)

N/A