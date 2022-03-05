Martin Flynn’s fines keeping Walsall squad in check

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

Flynn is taking charge of his fifth game as Saddlers head coach at Barrow this afternoon.

The Welshman, whose lot are 16th in League Two going into the clash, has been impressed by how quickly the group have adjusted to his methods – and the standards he demands on and off the field.

“I’ve got to be honest, since I’ve come through the door, they’ve been exemplary,” said Flynn.

“The players have worked hard and they respect each other. There’s a togetherness.

“I’ve brought in a couple of new fines that, of course, they’re not happy about.

“But it’s more of a point where I don’t want them to be sloppy about certain things.

“If they start to be disciplined off the pitch, then they won’t forget to pick their man up or follow a runner on the pitch.

“It’s these kind of little things that go beyond the banter of fining them.

“It’s about getting them switched on for a matchday.

“They all understand it, and they have taken it on board really well.”

Flynn, who has picked up seven points from a possible 12 going into today’s test at Holker Street, has also been really pleased with the backing from Walsall’s fans.

Around 400 supporters are making the long trip to Cumbria, hoping to see the Saddlers go three unbeaten.

And Flynn wants to build a team that boosts home and away crowds further.

“I knew having played against Walsall that there was a fantastic support,” he added.

“I think they’re enjoying the games at the minute, home and away, with the amount of effort the players are putting in and some of the football we’re playing.

“They’re crucial, it’s that extra man. Their support is vital and our fans are very loud. And I want more.

“Hopefully, I can produce a team that helps that happen. Everybody will be happy then.