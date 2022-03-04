Walsall's Tyrese Shade wants to get back among goals at Barrow

A chance for Tyrese Shade..

A wing-back, of course, has to put in lots of yards and do their fair share of defensive work.

Shade has shown in recent weeks, too, that he is not afraid to get stuck in.

But the Leicester loanee is also out to make his presence felt in the final third, and a strike in Cumbria certainly would not go amiss.

The 21-year-old wants to be a big part of the team between now and the end of the season and said: “With this formation, we haven’t played it a lot, but we’re learning as we go.

“When the ball is on the other side of the pitch, we just switch it more.

“Now we’re starting to understand that formation, there’ll be so many times where I’m free on the ball and can express myself.

“A wing-back’s job is also to get forward. Every time I do get forward, I’ve got to try to take my chances.

“I haven’t been fortunate enough to get a goal or an assist just yet, but in just a few games in that position, I feel like I’ve been getting so much success.

“The more I continue to play in that position, the goals and assists will hopefully come.”

Since switching to a 3-5-2 under Flynn, Walsall – the Swindon Town thrashing aside – have looked a lot better.

They have picked up seven points from the last four games and moved up to 16th in League Two – eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Tomorrow’s hosts, meanwhile, are right in the thick of it.

Having gone five without a win, they sit 22nd and just a point above second-bottom Oldham Athletic.

The Bluebirds have also not scored in their last three outings.

The Saddlers’ shift in system has benefitted a few players – Shade very much among them, having struggled to nail down a consistent spot in the side as a winger under Matt Taylor.

Wing-backs are becoming more important in the modern game, and Shade added: “A big thing with me playing in that position against Forest Green, I was against Kane Wilson who has picked up quite a few assists this season. Fair play to him.

“So, I’m trying to be in a similar situation myself.

“Hopefully, I can carry on and build with goals and assists.

“I haven’t got as much goals and assists as I would’ve liked to this season.

“But the big thing about my loan, and any loan, is to gain that vital game experience.

“That’s what I’ve come here to do now, and I’ll continue to do that until the end of the season.”

Walsall are not thought to have any fresh injury worries after their 1-1 draw at Northampton.