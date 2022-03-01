Proud Michael Flynn hails Walsall character

Michael Flynn (pic Owen Russell)

The Saddlers put in a poor first-half showing at Sixfields, with Carl Rushworth at fault as Mitch Pinnock opened the scoring for the hosts.

Flynn's lot, though, shone after the break and earned a share of the spoils through Conor Wilkinson's superb strike.

They are now 16th in League Two, eight points clear of the relegation places.

"I thought we were excellent in the second half," said Flynn.

"We were very poor in the first half. Fair play to the lads, they held their hands up.

"They all said they could do better, and that's the character I want – honesty, respect for each other and digging deep when you have to.

"That second half has made me very proud of them.

"They've got to take the praise for that second half.

"It's all good me saying that I got into them. I did get into them, but they had to find it from within, and they did that."

"We want to win football matches. I thought we were excellent in the second half.

"We could've scored three or four. After a tough run of games, it's pleasing."

Walsall have got seven points from a possible 12 since Flynn took over.

They were well worth the draw against second-placed Northampton as well.

"That's 10 points out of 15 from the last five games – that's promotion form," said Flynn.

"So, they should be confident. It's about keeping them on the top of their game.

"We don't want to let bad habits creep in. But they deserve credit. I'm really pleased for those players.

"Sometimes I want to strangle them, but they're showing character, respect and togetherness.

"Those are the key components of any successful team – or a team that wants to be successful.

"You add in the quality, but they're ticking boxes at the minute."

Flynn, though, has also warned the Saddlers that there is still lots of work to be done.

He insists he will not let them rest on their laurels.

"I won't get carried away. If I do, that'll rub off on the players," added Flynn.

"They can't be thinking that it's holiday time.