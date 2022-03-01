Michael Flynn: Walsall are 'only scratching the surface'

Michael Flynn

Flynn admits he is looking forward to a free week to fully get to know his new players on the training pitch.

But for now, the focus is all on the Cobblers and trying to build on Saturday's 3-1 win over Hartlepool United.

"We've got another tough game now," said Flynn.

"I'll be glad when we get a free week, so we can get some work done on the training ground.

"We're only scratching the surface at the minute and there's more to come.

"Northampton are a good, solid team.

"They lost (1-0 to Rochdale on Saturday), so they'll be looking to bounce back.

"It's going to be a tough game, so we've got to make sure we're on it."

The Saddlers, now eight points clear of the League Two drop zone, would love to make it back-to-back wins by beating Northampton.

"They've only done it once this season, against Forest Green and Tranmere – the hardest two teams in the division," added Flynn.

"We've got to have belief and keep going.

"We've still got to win games. I won't be resting until we're mathematically safe.

"The sooner we can get those points, the better."

Walsall will be keeping an eye on defender Manny Monthe going into the game.