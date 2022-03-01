Michael Flynn: Walsall are 'only scratching the surface'

Flynn admits he is looking forward to a free week to fully get to know his new players on the training pitch.
But for now, the focus is all on the Cobblers and trying to build on Saturday's 3-1 win over Hartlepool United.
"We've got another tough game now," said Flynn.
"I'll be glad when we get a free week, so we can get some work done on the training ground.
"We're only scratching the surface at the minute and there's more to come.
"Northampton are a good, solid team.
"They lost (1-0 to Rochdale on Saturday), so they'll be looking to bounce back.
"It's going to be a tough game, so we've got to make sure we're on it."
The Saddlers, now eight points clear of the League Two drop zone, would love to make it back-to-back wins by beating Northampton.
"They've only done it once this season, against Forest Green and Tranmere – the hardest two teams in the division," added Flynn.
"We've got to have belief and keep going.
"We've still got to win games. I won't be resting until we're mathematically safe.
"The sooner we can get those points, the better."
Walsall will be keeping an eye on defender Manny Monthe going into the game.
Flynn admits the centre-half was 'struggling a bit with his knee' in the victory over Hartlepool.