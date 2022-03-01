Analysis: Michael Flynn brings feel-good factor on Walsall home bow

SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 26/02/2022..... Walsall V Hartlepool. Pictured, George Miller scores....

In a season where there has not been a fantastic amount to shout about, the Saddlers faithful were given a fine performance.

Michael Flynn’s first home game was a success as they beat in-form Hartlepool United 3-1.

And there was a feel-good factor in the stands throughout.

Lots of songs were being sung in the sunshine – ‘Red Army’, ‘Going down the Wednesbury Road’ – and the supporters got their money’s worth.

It may not sound like anything too special to the outsider, but for Walsall fans, it is something they have craved for a good while.

Flynn was joined on the pitch by his two sons after the final whistle, clapping the supporters who gladly returned the favour.

There was very little, if anything, to complain about.

What tomorrow night will bring at Northampton Town is another matter, but focusing on this game in isolation, it all went according to plan.

Flynn was out for a response on the back of a thrashing at Swindon Town – the Saddlers shipping five goals and capitulating in a sorry second half – and got exactly what he wanted.

This was far more along the lines of what was seen in the Welshman’s first game, the superb triumph at league leaders Forest Green Rovers.

To a man, they did their jobs and going forward, they scored some nice goals.

It was the first time they had scored more than once in a game since the bonkers 3-3 draw with Newport County on New Year’s Day.

Also worth noting is they have picked up a very steady nine points from a possible 12 when you factor in the Tranmere Rovers victory overseen by Neil McDonald.

While Walsall still have a bad showing in them – Swindon proving that – and you cannot help but be slightly wary ahead of the trip to Sixfields, they are building some momentum.

Looking at individuals, George Miller got his 10th and 11th goals of the season in this one and looks to have put a barren run over the winter months firmly behind him.

Conor Wilkinson showed his quality for the Saddlers’ second; Liam Kinsella ran himself into the ground; Emmanuel Osadebe looked the part at right-wing-back; Manny Monthe could not be beaten; Lee Tomlin had an exciting cameo. The list goes on.

Crucially, Walsall have a decent cushion between themselves and second-bottom Oldham Athletic.

The gap is now at eight points and the picture is a lot better than it was just a few weeks ago.

While they cannot rest on their laurels and still need to pick up points, relegation into non-league is not staring them in the face.

If they can come up with a few more days like this between now and the end of the campaign, they will be just fine and fans can look ahead to next season with a bit of encouragement.

The Saddlers made a bold move for this one by playing attacking midfielder Osadebe as a wing-back, but the decision quickly paid off.

The 25-year-old came up with a magnificent run to help Walsall take an early lead.

Drifting in from the right flank, he drove through the middle, past several blue and white shirts, and played a clever pass to Miller. The top scorer took a couple of touches to set himself before firing in at the near post.

The Saddlers looked assured in all their actions and limited Pools to very little – and the hosts added a second before the half-hour mark.

Wilkinson surged towards the box and with the visitors’ backline not closing him down, he made them pay, shifting the ball on to his favoured left foot and drilling it past Ben Killip from 20 yards.

It was an emphatic finish in a dominant first-half display.

Hartlepool began the second half with more vigour and threatened through both Luke Molyneux and Omar Bogle.

The latter would eventually pull a goal back, poking in from close range.

Walsall seemed nervous and the visitors were finding pockets of space, but any fears of a comeback were soon eased.

Ex-Saddlers man Gary Liddle gave them a helping hand as his backpass was too soft, with Miller pouncing to make it 3-1.

That pressure-relieving strike was soon followed by the debut of Tomlin, who drew some oohs and aahs with several silky pieces of skill towards the end.

He should be able to get fans off their seats in the coming weeks.

And again, they were happy with what they saw here.