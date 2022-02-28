'Outstanding' Liam Kinsella brings up 200 games at Walsall

Walsall's Liam Kinsella (Owen Russell)

Kinsella, who has been with the Saddlers for 18 years including his time in the academy, reached the milestone as they beat Hartlepool United 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The 26-year-old put in a typically stellar performance, and he said: "It's a great achievement to get to 200 games for this club.

"It's gone really quick. I found out in midweek that it was my 200th game, so I was looking forward to it.

"Thankfully, we got the result to go with it.

"I've been here since I was eight. All you want to do is play for the club.

"Now I'm playing week in and week out, it's just enjoyment, playing for Walsall.

"I'm enjoying my football at the moment. It's just a happy place to be.

"The fans get behind you and it gives you that extra 10 to 15 per cent, to work that little bit harder. They've been fantastic with me.

"We've got 13 games left now, so hopefully we can give them something to cheer about and push up the table."

Flynn added on the all-action midfielder: "I'm really enjoying it – his work rate and his covering.

"It was his 200th appearance, so that's good for him. He probably wants to make another 300 on top of that.