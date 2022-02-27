Walsall 3 Hartlepool 1 - Player ratings

George Miller scores

CARL RUSHWORTH

Made some solid saves before Bogle got on the scoresheet for the visitors – the striker tapping in after Rushworth kept out Fletcher's bobbling effort.

Saves: 7

HAYDEN WHITE

Made a brilliant covering tackle to deny Bogle in the second half after Daniels hesitated slightly. A solid afternoon for White, who is enjoying life under Flynn.

Solid: 7

DONERVON DANIELS

Much more like it after an off-the-pace showing at Swindon. Swept things up well at the heart of the back three.

Improved: 7

MANNY MONTHE

Seems to really be enjoying his football at the moment. Playing with energy and confidence after a frustrating seven-game ban. A defensive colossus.

Colossal: 8

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

Eyebrows were raised when the team sheets were put out, but deploying Osadebe as a wing-back proved a bit of a masterstroke. Went on an amazing run before setting up Miller for Walsall's first.

Impressive: 8

LIAM KINSELLA

The amount of ground Kinsella covers, and how quickly he covers it, gets more impressive with each game that passes. His 200th appearance for the Saddlers summed up everything he brings – bucketloads of passion and effort.

Superb: 9

JOSS LABADIE

Although Wilkinson did a lot of the work for his goal, Labadie can claim the assist. Walsall's skipper had his best game in months and, hopefully, can perform consistently under Flynn.

Tenacious: 8

JACK EARING

Not quite as involved as the other two midfielders, but Earing still put a great shift in and played his part in the win.

Hard work: 7

TYRESE SHADE

Another assured performance at left-wing-back. Shade is making that role his own, getting forward and defending well.

Assured: 7

GEORGE MILLER

Back to the player seen in the early months of the season. Two goals for Miller, his 10th and 11th of the campaign, and the Pools defence could not handle him. A proper striker's performance.

Double: 9

CONOR WILKINSON

Cracking finish for Walsall's second. Linking up well with Miller now, and Osadebe too. Chemistry is building.

Finish: 8

SUBS

Lee Tomlin (for Wilkinson, 75) 7

Devante Rodney (for Miller, 88) N/A

Brendan Kiernan (for Osadebe, 90) N/A