Walsall 3 Hartlepool 1 - Report

The onus was on putting things right after a midweek hammering at Swindon Town, and the Saddlers did not disappoint on an enjoyable afternoon at the Banks's Stadium.

George Miller moved into double figures for the campaign with a well-taken goal inside the opening quarter of an hour, thanks in no small part to stellar work from Emmanuel Osadebe.

Conor Wilkinson then picked out the bottom corner with aplomb to double their advantage going into the break.

Pools, who were eight games unbeaten before this clash, made a better start to the second half and replied through Omar Bogle.

But Miller eased any fears of a comeback by capitalising on sloppy defending to make it 3-1.

Walsall with their second win from three games under Flynn.

They remain 17th in League Two, but they are now eight points clear of the relegation places.

Report

Walsall made just one change in personnel on the back of their 5-0 thrashing at Swindon.

Skipper Joss Labadie came back into the starting line-up as Rollin Menayese – who had a terrible night at the County Ground – dropped to the bench.

A bold shift to the line-up saw attack-minded midfielder Osadebe deployed at right-wing-back, while new signing Lee Tomlin was among the substitutes.

Hartlepool, meanwhile had two ex-Saddlers men in captain Nicky Featherstone and Gary Liddle in their starting XI.

Osadebe's role was a big topic of conversation, but the decision paid off almost immediately.

The 25-year-old – who played in the position a bit at old club Gillingham when Flynn's assistant Wayne Hatswell was there – came up with a magnificent run to help Walsall take an early lead.

Drifting in from the right flank, he drove through the middle, past several blue and white shirts, before playing a clever reverse pass to Miller.

And in similar fashion to the winner at Forest Green Rovers, Walsall's top scorer duly did the rest.

Miller took a couple of touches to set himself before confidently firing in at the near post for his 10th goal of the campaign.

The Saddlers continued to turn the screw from there.

Liam Kinsella typically won the ball high up the pitch and allowed midfield partner Labadie to take a shot that deflected wide.

From the resulting corner, Kinsella dragged an effort past the far post.

Walsall were looking assured in all their actions and limiting Pools to very little – and the hosts added a second before the half-hour mark.

Wilkinson surged towards the box and with the visitors' backline opting not to close him down, he made them pay.

The Saddlers' No.9 shifted the ball onto his favoured left foot and drilled it past the helpless Ben Killip from 20 yards.

It was an emphatic finish in an all-round dominant first-half display.

Flynn wanted a response after the embarrassing events at Swindon, and he certainly got one.

Miller could have even grabbed his second and Walsall's third before the interval, with his side-footed attempt sailing narrowly over the crossbar.

Off-colour Hartlepool, unsurprisingly, felt the need to make a change for the start of the second period – Joe Grey replacing Joe White.

They had a great chance to pull a goal back shortly after the restart as well.

Luke Molyneux ghosted into the box, without being tracked, before poking the ball a few yards wide in what was a let-off.

The away side had finally started to find some rhythm and the Saddlers needed to remain on their toes.

Carl Rushworth displayed sharp reflexes to get across his line and deny Jamie Sterry. It may have been heading wide, but the Walsall keeper could not afford to take that chance.

A perfectly-timed covering tackle from Hayden White then denied Bogle, whose header from the resulting corner deflected just wide.

It had all become a little nervy and Pools did score.

Isaac Fletcher's bobbling shot was stopped by Rushworth, but Bogle was on hand to gobble up the rebound.

Noticeable gaps had started to appear from the Saddlers' point of view.

However, former Walsall man Liddle would soon inadvertently give them a helping hand.

He had looked to play a backpass to Killip but did not get enough weight on it, and Miller pounced for his second of the afternoon.

With Killip well off his line, the Saddlers striker got there first and stroked the ball into the empty net to take the pressure off.

Flynn was then able to hand a debut to Tomlin – making his first competitive appearance since October 2020 – as Walsall saw out the victory.

Miller received a standing ovation when replaced by Devante Rodney late on.

Flynn will be very pleased with their day's work.

Teams

Walsall (3-5-2): Rushworth; White, Daniels, Monthe; Osadebe (Kiernan, 90), Labadie, Kinsella, Earing, Shade; Miller (Rodney, 88), Wilkinson (Tomlin, 75)

Subs not used: Rose (gk), Menayese, Ward, Perry

Goals: Miller (13, 68), Wilkinson (26)

Hartlepool (4-3-3): Killip; Sterry, Liddle, Odusina, Ferguson; Featherstone, Crawford (Holohan, 75), Fletcher (Carver, 84); Molyneux, Bogle, White (Grey, 46)

Subs not used: Bilokapic (gk), Shelton, Hull, Ogle

Goal: Bogle (63)

Attendance: 4,760