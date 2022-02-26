Michael Flynn delighted with Walsall response

SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 26/02/2022..... Walsall V Hartlepool. Pictured, Michael Flynn..

The Saddlers ran out 3-1 victors at the Banks's Stadium with the help of George Miller's brace and a fine strike from Conor Wilkinson.

There were no signs of a hangover from their midweek thrashing at Swindon Town, and Flynn said: "I was really pleased, especially with the first-half performance.

"I thought we were excellent and with a little bit better decision-making, we could've put the game out of sight.

"We knew Hartlepool had been on a good run of form.

"We knew not to underestimate them – even at half-time as we knew they would improve.

"You could see for the first 20 minutes of the second half, we weren't on the front foot as much.

"They scored, but we got the third which kind of kills the game off then.

"So, I was pleased with the way we finished the game.

"You're never safe with a one-goal lead. Players tend to go into a negative mode where they won't be as brave on the ball or press as high.

"They'll sit in their slots and defend deep.

"That's not what I'm about, but sometimes it's human nature, so I was pleased we got the third goal – and pleased for George.

"There were some very good performances."

Walsall, although Omar Bogle's goal for Pools made it nervy for a bit, were deserved winners.

All the Saddlers' players put in solid performances, with attack-minded midfielder Emmanuel Osadebe catching the eye as a right-wing-back.

Flynn put Osadebe there on the recommendation of assistant Wayne Hatswell, having seen him play there when they were both at Gillingham.

"Emmanuel Osadebe played out of position," said Flynn.

"Wayne, though, had him at Gillingham and he'd done that role there.

"I trust Wayne enough to go with it, and it was a good call from him.

"Tyrese Shade, again, put in a good performance, the back three were solid, and the midfield covered every blade of grass.

"The fans were fantastic. It was great.

"It's always pleasing when you win, but there's ways to win as well.

"It's about doing it on a consistent basis between now and the end of the season."

Walsall were also able to hand a debut to new signing Lee Tomlin – snapped up as a free agent on Friday – as a late substitute.

Flynn added on the former Cardiff City man: "His ability is a joke. He's got so much ability.

"We've just got to get the other players on his wavelength.

"There was one where he ran over the ball and back-heeled it – but nobody had even seen it.