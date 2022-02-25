Walsall confirm signing of former Cardiff City forward Lee Tomlin

New Walsall signing Lee Tomlin (Credit: Walsall FC)

The 33-year-old, who boasts extensive Championship experience and has also played in the Premier League, joins the Saddlers as a free agent having left Cardiff last October.

Boss Michael Flynn hopes to have him involved against Hartlepool United at the Banks's Stadium tomorrow.

"It's a massive signing," said Flynn.

"I call him the key master because he can unlock any defence.

"He's got that quality. He hasn't played as many games lately as we would've liked, but he's been training with us.

"He's trained with Wrexham and Northampton, too, so it's not just like he's been sat at home.

"I know he's sharp, so I'm hoping he'll be involved in the game and helping us win."

Tomlin played for Bournemouth in the top flight in 2015/16.

He was part of the Cardiff side that won promotion to the Premier League as Championship runners-up in 17/18, while he also helped them reach the play-offs as player of the season in 19/20.

Tomlin won the League One play-offs with Peterborough in 2011, too, and counts Bristol City and Nottingham Forest among his former clubs.

He has scored 121 goals in 570 senior appearances but struggled for fitness since undergoing groin surgery 16 months ago.

Tomlin’s last competitive game was for Cardiff on October 31, 2020.

"We've signed him until the end of the season. Jamie Fullarton (technical director) has done a brilliant job in getting this over the line," said Flynn.

"It's a huge signing for us. Straight away, he's lifted the players.

"They're really happy to see him and know his quality from the training sessions he's had with us, and obviously watching him.

"He's had a good, good career and at 33, he's got a lot of life left in him.

"Lee had lots of other interest. I've managed to convince him to come here.

"He was honest with me all along, and he said he wanted to play for myself and Walsall FC.

"Straight away, that says he's in the right frame of mind to do the business for us."

Tomlin added on signing for the Saddlers: “I’m happy to be here.

“I had a phone call from the head coach when he got the job, asking if I’d like to come in.

“I remember the first day I first came in. I enjoyed training, I enjoyed being around the lads and that’s all I want to do – enjoy football again.