Walsall boss Michael Flynn looks to put things right for Banks’s bow

Hayden White Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers faithful are sure to give a warm welcome to Flynn as Hartlepool United visit the Banks’s Stadium tomorrow.

Supporters will also be hoping for a much-improved performance on the back of Tuesday’s 5-0 thrashing at Swindon Town.

This encounter takes on extra importance after the County Ground horror-show.

Flynn would have already been eager to make a solid first impression at the Banks’s.

But with Walsall remaining just seven points clear of the relegation places, confidence could very much do with being restored as they look to secure League Two safety as quickly as possible.

The Pools, meanwhile, come with the aim extending their unbeaten streak to nine games.

That run has seen them move away from danger to in with an outside shot of getting into the play-offs.

On facing them, Flynn said: “I’ll be under no illusions – Hartlepool are a decent team.

“It’s going to be a very tough game, but as much as I’ve said about our mistakes, I thought Swindon were very clinical and I’ve got to give them credit as well.

“It could be a blessing in disguise – don’t get too carried away and take your eye off the prize.

“Nobody likes losing 5-0. The players don’t like it, the fans hate it, and the chairman will hate it.

“We’ll bounce back and make sure we finish the season well.”

Saddlers full-back Hayden White is also determined to bounce back.

He admits mistakes have been too much of a theme this season, and he wants to get back to the levels they showed against table-toppers Forest Green Rovers last weekend – and Tranmere Rovers the weekend before that.

“There were a few too many mistakes (against Swindon), and we were punished,” said White, who has started with the captain’s armband in the last two games.

“We need to bounce back. We have a good group of boys, and we have a chance to put that right.

“That’s what we’re going to be aiming to do.

“We’ve seen how good the fans are, especially at home, so I’m sure that they’ll give the gaffer a warm welcome.

“If we can go back to the performances we showed against Forest Green and Tranmere, I’m sure we’ll be all right.”

Walsall might look to make some changes after Swindon, but White is expected to keep his place in the side.

He added: “After the Forest Green game, we couldn’t get too high.

“And we can’t let the changing room get too low after Swindon.

“We do know that we’ve made too many mistakes throughout the season – that’s probably why we are where we are.