Walsall looking to sign free agent Lee Tomlin

Lee Tomlin during his time at Bristol City (AMA)

A report emerged earlier today from Wales Online stating that the Saddlers were closing in on the talented former Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and Peterborough attacker.

And the Express & Star understands the 33-year-old has been working with Michael Flynn’s squad at their Essington training base in recent days.

Tomlin has been without a club since October, when he left Cardiff by mutual consent, but boasts extensive Championship experience and also played in the Premier League in 2015/16 for Bournemouth.

He was part of the Cardiff side that won promotion to the top flight as Championship runners-up in 17/18, while he also helped them reach the play-offs as player of the season in 19/20.

Tomlin won the League One play-offs with Peterborough in 2011, too, and counts Bristol City and Nottingham Forest among his former clubs.

He has scored 121 goals in 570 senior appearances but struggled for fitness since undergoing groin surgery 16 months ago.

Tomlin’s last competitive game was for the Bluebirds in the Championship on October 31, 2020.