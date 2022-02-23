Notification Settings

Alfie Bates leaves Walsall to join SJK Seinajoki in Finland

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Last Updated:

Academy product Alfie Bates has left Walsall to join Finnish club SJK Seinajoki on a permanent deal.

Midfielder Bates leaves the Saddlers having made 68 senior appearances, having initially joined their youth ranks aged 15.

Now 20, he is heading to Finland, with Walsall having received an undisclosed compensation package.

SJK finished third in the Veikkausliiga last year while the new season begins in April.

They are home to former Birmingham striker Jake Jervis, and they have a Welsh technical director in Richie Dorman.

Bates made an impressive breakthrough under Darrell Clarke a couple of years ago, but this season he has found game time difficult to come by.

All four of his appearances in 2021/22 have come in the EFL Trophy, and he is now pursuing a new opportunity in the Finnish top flight.

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

