Alfie Bates leaves Walsall to join SJK Seinajoki in Finland

Alfie Bates

Midfielder Bates leaves the Saddlers having made 68 senior appearances, having initially joined their youth ranks aged 15.

Now 20, he is heading to Finland, with Walsall having received an undisclosed compensation package.

SJK finished third in the Veikkausliiga last year while the new season begins in April.

They are home to former Birmingham striker Jake Jervis, and they have a Welsh technical director in Richie Dorman.

Bates made an impressive breakthrough under Darrell Clarke a couple of years ago, but this season he has found game time difficult to come by.