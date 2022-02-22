Walsall's George Miller looking to add another high-flying scalp

George Miller

The Saddlers are in high spirits after getting Michael Flynn’s reign off to a perfect start by beating runaway League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers 1-0 on Saturday.

That followed a victory by the same scoreline over second-placed Tranmere Rovers, and now the aim is pull further away from danger with a result at the County Ground tonight.

Miller got the winner over Forest Green and summing up Walsall’s mood going into this clash, he said: “It was a great result for everyone involved – the fans who came, the chairman who’s been pulling his hair out lately, us as players.

“It just gives us confidence and momentum going into the next game.

“We can do it, so we want to keep going and build on this. It was one of our best team performances in quite a few months – especially against the opposition.

“It just shows we can produce that, against a great team.

“Having a strong finish won’t paper over what’s happened in the middle of the season, but people will appreciate it more if we finish 11th rather than 17th. We want to give the fans something to look forward to.”

Top scorer Miller came up with his ninth goal of the season at New Lawn – a cool slotted finish into the bottom corner.

Having endured a tough few months, he is glad to have had Conor Wilkinson as a strike partner in recent weeks and feels confident ahead of tonight’s encounter with seventh-placed Swindon.

“When I get chances like that, I back myself to do it,” said Miller.

“It’s just getting more chances like that as a striker. You’re only as good as your service and the more service I get like that, hopefully, I’ll convert more and more.

“I’d had a little bit of a drought and I should have scored a few chances in that. But on the flip side, we weren’t creating as much.

“Conor is a quality player. Everyone can see that. We compliment each other well and when you have someone near you like that, it makes it a lot easier.”

Miller is expected to start again alongside Wilkinson in a 3-5-2 set-up, although Flynn has hinted at rotating things in the interest of freshness.

Walsall boss Michael Flynn

Manchester United loanee Reece Devine is a doubt after missing out at Forest Green with an unspecified injury.

Tyrese Shade, who impressed in Devine’s absence, could continue in an unnatural role at left-wing-back.

Miller added on play-off chasing Swindon: “It’s not an easy game again. Swindon are a footballing side and will play similar to Forest Green.