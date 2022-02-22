Walsall bring in Wayne Hatswell as Michael Flynn's assistant

Banks's Stadium

Hatswell reunites with Flynn after serving as his right-hand man for four-and-a-half years at Newport County.

The 47-year-old left the Exiles yesterday and is set to be in the dugout as the Saddlers play at Swindon Town tonight.

⚽️We are pleased to confirm the appointment of Wayne Hatswell as Assistant Head Coach



"I’m really excited. It’s been a mad 48 hours because I was in the dugout for Newport on Saturday," said Hatswell.

“I’m really pleased and looking forward to working with Michael again.

“Everyone knows what we did at Newport for a good four years, that was a big draw for me.

“We know how each other work and he wanted me to come in, and that’s what’s happened.

“I’m really excited to be at Walsall, and I look forward to many years to come."

Flynn, assisted by Hatswell, led Newport to two play-off finals in League Two.

Hatswell stayed on with the Exiles after Flynn left last October as part of James Rowberry's coaching set-up, but the pair are now back together at Walsall.

“I’m delighted that we’ve managed to bring Wayne to the football club, he will be a huge addition,” added Flynn.

“He has got all the characteristics I look for in my staff. He’s an outstanding coach and a hard worker, which will only bring an improved quality to what’s already at the football club.