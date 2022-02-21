Michael Flynn looking to get best out of Walsall's Emmanuel Osadebe

Walsall's Emmanuel Osadebe

Osadebe shone as the Saddlers got off to a perfect start under Flynn, setting up George Miller’s winner at runaway League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers.

Flynn had the playmaker at old club Newport County – and sent the Irishman back to then parent club Cambridge United.

But the new Walsall chief is out to make it work this time around with the 25-year-old as he said: “I’ve got a lot of time for him.

“He’s a complex character, and sometimes he lets himself down.

“I had him at Newport, and I sent him back to Cambridge.

“But we always got on, and we always spoke.

“I explained my reasons why, and he took it well.

“He’s been superb since I walked through the door.

“His attitude has been really good all season – I want to make that clear after speaking to the other staff.

“Now, it’s just about channelling that focus to keep him improving, because he has got ability.”

Every Walsall player did their bit in the superb triumph on Saturday.

Hayden White wore the captain’s armband, rather than midfielder Liam Kinsella, in the absence of Joss Labadie.

Flynn added on that: “Every single one of them, I was proud of them.

“I’m going to keep saying it – they’ve set the standard.

“Hayden, I’ll tell you the truth, I forgot who was captain last weekend when Labadie was suspended.

“So, I made the call from what I’ve seen already, and I picked Hayden. But I thought Kinsella was absolutely immense.

“He covered every blade of grass. He wasn’t sloppy on the ball.