Analysis: Walsall's Forest Green performance was near faultless

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn.

The Welshman – already seen as a coup by many fans – could not have asked for a better start to his tenure.

A 1-0 victory over runaway League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers, which the Saddlers thoroughly deserved, certainly bodes well for the future.

This performance was near faultless. It was not a smash-and-grab, at all.

Walsall went to the champions-elect, gave it everything they had and, ultimately, outperformed Rob Edwards’ lot. It was the perfect afternoon.

Flynn lined his new charges up in a 3-5-2 formation.

That is the system he preferred during his time at Newport County, who he led to two play-off finals while overseeing some fantastic FA Cup runs.

And the Saddlers, who only had a couple of proper training sessions with the 41-year-old before this game, executed his orders to a tee.

It was like clockwork. They knew exactly what they were doing.

So, again, you do wonder what could be achieved after weeks and months of nailing Flynn’s philosophy down and fine-tuning things.

For now, the outlook is definitely brighter than it was a few weeks ago.

Walsall are seven points clear of the relegation places.

They have picked up back-to-back wins for the first time this campaign – over second and first in the league table.

Successive clean sheets have been picked up as well and while the job is not done just yet, the Saddlers finally have their confidence back.

A sign of the renewed confidence was the finish George Miller came up with to win it at New Lawn.

Although he is Walsall’s leading scorer, the Barnsley loanee has endured a rough few months where the goals have dried up.

But you would not have been able to tell by the way he stroked the ball home in the 12th minute – after a lovely through-ball from Emmanuel Osadebe and deft flick from Conor Wilkinson before that.

To a man, the Saddlers played excellently.

Osadebe had his most productive and promising display in months.

Manny Monthe had another colossal outing at the back, while even showing some attacking prowess.

And Tyrese Shade might just be a wing-back, after all.

The Leicester loanee made a seamless adjustment to the role and Rovers man Kane Wilson – one of the league’s top performers this term – was hardly given a kick.

What strikes you about Flynn is his demanding nature.

After this win, he insisted they have set the standard and if they fall below it, he will be asking why.

Of course, handing Forest Green a first loss since October is a big achievement and something that will be difficult to emulate every single week.

But the Saddlers have indeed proven they can do it.

This encounter was in danger of being called off – Walsall obviously glad that it did not fall foul to the weather.

The effects of Storm Eunice had left standing water on the pitch, while areas around the stadium had flooded.

However, after two inspections – one at 1.30pm and then another at 2pm – the surface was deemed playable. And Walsall began in grand fashion.

Forest Green looked like they were going to take an early lead as Nicky Cadden surged down the left flank and played a lovely ball across the face of goal.

Top scorer Matt Stevens, though, could not add to his 20-goal haul – skying it on the stretch from close range.

The Saddlers threatened through Shade, who dragged an effort just past the far post, before making their next opportunity count.

Osadebe – knowing Flynn from a brief loan spell at Newport – cleverly slipped in Miller.

Walsall’s leading marksman then nonchalantly did the rest, slotting the ball past Luke McGee and into the far bottom corner.

It was an extremely assured finish, and the visitors were applying themselves very well on the whole.

The Saddlers went close to adding a second.

Osadebe tried his luck after Wilkinson forced a mistake from a Rovers defender, flashing a first-time shot high and wide.

January signing Devante Rodney – making his long-awaited debut – also had an opportunity to kill the game off, but saw his shot blocked.

Still, Walsall got the job done thanks to a wonderful show of grit, organisation and quality.

The Flynn era is upon us and what a way to kick things off.