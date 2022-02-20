Forest Green 0 Walsall 1 - Player ratings

George Miller

CARL RUSHWORTH

Was on his toes to keep out Cadden and Aitchison in the second half. Made some good claims to take the pressure off, too.

Clean sheet: 8

ROLLIN MENAYESE

Back to the levels he showed earlier on in the season. Won headers, made tackles and even had a few forays forward.

Sharp: 8

DONERVON DANIELS

Daniels brought composure. Forest Green strikers Matt and Stevens have 37 league goals between them this term, but Daniels & Co kept them very quiet.

Composed: 8

MANNY MONTHE

Put his immense physical traits to use once more, while also showing an attacking edge. Looked very confident in all his actions. Really impressive display.

Confident: 8

HAYDEN WHITE

Donning the armband, White gave his all for the cause. Carried the ball very well and always seemed to make himself available for a pass down the right flank.

Energy: 8

LIAM KINSELLA

Picked up a booking after trading fouls with Adams. His ability, though, to successfully tow the line when on a yellow is quite something. Covered every inch of the boggy New Lawn surface.

Committed: 8

JACK EARING

Earing's ability to pick the ball up and drive with it helped the Saddlers throughout. Oozed quality both on and off the ball against the league leaders.

Quality: 8

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

His best performance in months. The frustration with Osadebe has been his inconsistency, but he showed that he has bundles of ability. Set up Miller's winner and came up with some silky skills. If he can perform like this more often, Walsall have a proper player on their hands.

Superb: 9

TYRESE SHADE

Playing out of position as a left-wing-back, Shade may have actually found his new position. He was that good. Completely nullified Wilson's threat, defending solidly and doing his bit going forward. His best showing this season.

Excellent: 9

GEORGE MILLER

Took his goal really well. Coolly slotted the ball beyond McGee and worked his socks off before Rodney came on.

Winner: 8

CONOR WILKINSON

Had a hand in the goal with a clever flick to Osadebe, who then slipped in Miller. Wilkinson also put a great shift in.

Shift: 8

SUBS

Devante Rodney (for Miller, 79) 6

Sam Perry (for Wilkinson, 90) N/A