Walsall Michael Flynn targetting 2022/3 play-offs

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 17/02/22.New Walsall manager Michael Flynn is unveiled to the media..

Flynn is taking charge of his first game at Forest Green Rovers today and is tasked with overseeing a solid end to this campaign.

He and technical director Jamie Fullarton then plan to work together in the summer to build a squad to compete at the right end of the League Two table.

"We've already discussed one or two free agents we might try to look at," said Flynn.

"We're always on the lookout to improve the squad.

"Me and Jamie will be working extremely hard together, to make sure we sign the right players and characters.

"That's always been a big thing for me.

"I want a togetherness, and for the players to respect everyone at the club.

"I want them to buy not just into the club, but into the area.

"At Newport, we had two players who were community players of the year that were not from Newport, because they bought into the ethos of the club and the area.

"It enables you to have a rapport with supporters, and I want our players to do the same.

"When everybody's pulling in the same direction, that's when you start fulfilling potential."

Flynn, who inherits a side 18th in League Two and six points clear of the drop zone, added: "We're going to try to make it a more competitive squad.

"Look, it's got to be better than what we've done this season.