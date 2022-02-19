Forest Green 0 Walsall 1 - Report

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 19/02/22.FOREST GREEN ROVERS V WALSALL.George Miller celebrates his goal...

The Saddlers were on it from the first whistle right until the last, with George Miller having the decisive say on a brilliant afternoon at New Lawn.

Now seven points clear of the League Two drop zone, Walsall have breathing room and if this outing is anything to go by, they should be looking forward to brighter times.

Miller struck early on, coolly stroking the ball home for his ninth goal of the campaign.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers then barely gave Rob Edwards' champions-in-waiting an inch, pressing relentlessly and sticking to their shape superbly.

Walsall have picked up back-to-back wins for the first time this season, over the league's second and first-placed teams – all after embarrassingly losing to bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe United.

Flynn has only been at the club for a few days, but his players executed his instructions to a tee.

A remarkable result that cannot help but make you feel encouraged about what the Saddlers could achieve under the Welshman's guidance.

Report

There was a lot of doubt as to whether the game would actually go ahead, given the effects of Storm Eunice.

Standing water on the pitch resulted in a referee's inspection at 1.30pm, and then another at 2pm.

George Miller scores

The surface was eventually deemed playable – much to the relief of the Walsall squad and more than 500 fans who had already travelled down to Gloucestershire.

Flynn, having used the system for much of his time at Newport County, had the Saddlers set up in a 3-5-2 formation.

Emmanuel Osadebe, Jack Earing and Tyrese Shade – the latter playing out of position as a left-wing-back – were those to come into the side.

And Walsall got off to a perfect start.

Forest Green looked like they were going to take an early lead as Nicky Cadden surged down the left flank and played a lovely ball across the face of goal.

Top scorer Matt Stevens, though, could not add to his 20-goal haul – skying it on the stretch from close range.

The Saddlers threatened through Shade, who dragged an effort just past the far post, before making their next opportunity count, 12 minutes in.

Osadebe – knowing Flynn from a brief loan spell at Newport – cleverly slipped in Miller.

Walsall's leading marksman then nonchalantly did the rest, slotting the ball past Luke McGee and into the far bottom corner.

It was an extremely confident finish, and the visitors were applying themselves very well on the whole.

George Miller and Jordan Moore-Taylor

Liam Kinsella and Rovers' Ebou Adams got bookings for fouling each other, but the Saddlers were showing nice composure on the tricky pitch.

The surface was clearly cutting up as the half progressed.

Walsall, though, were robust and limiting the table-toppers to speculative attempts from distance.

Baily Cargill saw a long-range strike deflect narrowly over the bar, while the Saddlers also had a couple of ambitious efforts through Miller and defender Manny Monthe.

Going into the break in front, Flynn would have been pleased. Shade, looking solid in an unnatural role, could be happy with his work, too.

It was very nearly a case of deja vu was Walsall threatened to add a second straight after the restart.

Emmanuel Osadebe goes for goal

Osadebe did everything right – beating his marker and dragging the ball onto his left foot – before looking for a pass instead of shooting.

His cut-back evaded both Miller and strike partner Conor Wilkinson, with Flynn berating the playmaker for not having a go.

Forest Green went close as Cadden's intended cross sailed towards the top corner, forcing Carl Rushworth to race across his line and punch it clear.

But the Saddlers still looked the more dangerous of the two teams.

Manny Monthe and Matty Stevens

This time, Osadebe tried his luck after Wilkinson forced a mistake from a Rovers defender, flashing a first-time shot just high and wide.

The two then linked up beautifully, with Osadebe thwarted by McGee from an acute angle.

Rovers made a couple of changes as they looked to find a leveller, while Walsall were willing to bide their time. Flynn's lot continued to look well-drilled, stifling the hosts.

The Saddlers eventually brought on January signing Devante Rodney for his long-awaited Saddlers bow, in place of the tiring Miller.

He had a fantastic opportunity to kill the game off, seeing a shot from inside the box blocked by Udoka Godwin-Malife.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

Ultimately, though, Walsall got the job done thanks to an outstanding all-round performance. To a man, they were excellent.

The Flynn era kicks off with a display to remember.

Teams

Forest Green (3-4-1-2): McGee; Godwin-Malife, Moore-Taylor (Sweeney, 75), Cargill; Wilson, Stevenson (Diallo, 66), Adams, Cadden; Aitchison (McAteer, 79); Matt (c), Stevens

Subs not used: Thomas (gk), Bernard, Hendry, March

Walsall (3-5-2): Rushworth; Menayese, Daniels, Monthe; White (c), Kinsella, Earing, Osadebe, Shade; Wilkinson (Perry, 90), Miller (Rodney, 79)

Subs not used: Rose (gk), Sawyers, Leak, Ward, Kiernan

Goal: Miller (12)