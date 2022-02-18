Jamie Fullarton offers full support after getting his Walsall man

New Walsall manager Michael Flynn is unveiled to the media

Flynn and Fullarton met for four-and-a-half hours in Gloucestershire – midway between Walsall and Flynn’s Newport base – last week before getting the deal done.

Fullarton is now out to help Flynn ‘continue what his history shows’.

“I’m delighted. Michael was the stand-out candidate for a number of reasons, not just the obvious,” said Fullarton. “What is underestimated is how Michael gets the best out of individuals, how he puts the team together. He’s done that over a sustained period of time.

“So, there is a real focus on how we as a club can support Michael to continue what his history shows.

“Michael knows what he wants, and how he wants it. There was a mirror image of honesty, transparency and directness.

“Michael used the phrase early on in our first meeting ‘as long as it’s always said and done in the right way’. That provides clarity and a way forward.”

Fullarton arrived at the club last summer as technical director.

On whether he feels partly responsible for Walsall’s poor season up to yet, and that made this appointment crucial, the Scot said: “We’re all responsible. If you ask anyone in any department at the club, when we’re not winning games, we all feel it.

“Michael was our number one target. We did everything we could to be in this position now.” On how he and Flynn will work together, Fullarton added: “The responsibility is, can I help Michael get performances and results?