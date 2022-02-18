Forest Green vs Walsall - Match preview

New Walsall manager Michael Flynn is unveiled to the media..

Saddlers fans are delighted with the appointment of the former Newport County gaffer, who led his hometown club to two play-off finals in League Two.

Having walked away from the Exiles in October, the 41-year-old had the opportunity to recharge and is determined to be a success at the Banks’s Stadium.

On being ready to get back in, Flynn said at his first press conference as Walsall chief: “I’m Walsall head coach now.

“I had some fantastic times at Newport. I have to thank Newport for giving me my first opportunity.

“There’s memories that will live with me until the day I die.

“But it’s tough being the manager of your hometown club. You can’t go to the shop without getting asked questions.

“It’s a good thing, don’t get me wrong. It’s nice to be in the public eye, but it is 24/7. I needed some time out. I caught Covid, which knocked me back a little bit and probably knocked my patience as well. I needed a break. The time was right, I’d been there for four-and-a-half years.

“Now, the last four to six weeks, I thought the time was right to get back in – or try to get back in.

“I’ve had a couple where I nearly got the job, and I’ve turned down a couple as I didn’t think they were right. I felt this was right for me, at the right time.

“The time off was beneficial because I had time to work on myself.

“I had time to self-reflect and self-critique. I had chance to improve things I wasn’t very good at. Basically, I just got to rest.

“I’ve got a young family. I’ve got an amazing family. That’s a big part as well. My wife is very supportive and as much as she loves me, I think I was starting to get on her nerves as well!”

Flynn, having signed a contract until 2024, made clear his ambition to make Walsall a ‘top end League One club’ again.

For now, though, the focus is on getting results in League Two to ensure their safety. Tomorrow’s test sees them head to league leaders – and seemingly champions-in-waiting – Forest Green Rovers.

On the aim between now and the end of the season, Flynn said: “In an ideal world, we want to win as many games as we can, as quickly as possible.

“Forest Green will be looking to do the same for a different reason – so they are up as champions.

“We’re always greedy. We shouldn’t be happy with mediocrity.

“A good finish to this season can really set the tone for the start of next season. I’m a firm believer in that.

“I hope it doesn’t bite me in the backside saying that, but that’s something I will be striving towards.”

Flynn admits the majority of work has been overseen by existing coaches Mat Sadler and Maik Taylor ahead of the trip to New Lawn, allowing him to asses what is needed from afar.

“I’ve got a lot of my principles across in a meeting,” he said.

“We have worked on a few things that will be needed.

“But Mat Sadler and Maik Taylor have led the majority of training.

“I need to observe and watch things from afar to see where I think we can improve, and know we can improve.

“It also shows respect to them that I haven’t come in and ripped everything up and said ‘this is rubbish’.

“They haven’t been a million miles off, and they did have a very good result last weekend.

“So, let’s show the existing staff and players respect.

“I’ve got to prove that with my actions, because that’s what I’m asking the players to do for me.”