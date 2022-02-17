New boss Michael Flynn aiming high with Walsall

New Walsall manager Michael Flynn is unveiled to the media New Walsall manager Michael Flynn is unveiled to the media New Walsall manager Michael Flynn is unveiled to the media New Walsall manager Michael Flynn is unveiled to the media New Walsall manager Michael Flynn is unveiled to the media New Walsall manager Michael Flynn is unveiled to the media New Walsall manager Michael Flynn is unveiled to the media New Walsall manager Michael Flynn is unveiled to the media

Flynn held his first press conference as Saddlers chief – flanked by chairman Leigh Pomlett and technical director Jamie Fullarton – this afternoon.

While the immediate remit is to cement League Two safety, the ambitious ex-Newport County gaffer is excited at the prospect of taking things up a level.

“The attraction was getting the club back to where I believe it can be, which is a top end League One club, fighting to get into the Championship,” said Flynn.

“The other two reasons were the people either side of me – I hit it off with Jamie and loved his honesty, and I loved Leigh’s passion.

“They’re two good people who want the club to go in the right way.

“That was something that was a big pull for me.

“The passion that came from the chairman was clear to see, and I’m a passionate man.

“Jamie’s honesty – although he doesn’t show his emotions much – and his clarity was imperative for me

“It needs to be right, and I had the feeling it would be here.”

Flynn’s first test as Walsall boss comes at top-of-the-table Forest Green Rovers.

Further expanding on why he wanted to succeed Matt Taylor, he added: “They’ve had a bad run of form.

"I know how much it affected the chairman, parting company with Matt.

“You’ve got to see the bigger picture, and that’s that this club should be higher than what it is.