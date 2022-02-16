Walsall comment: Michael Flynn seems the right man at the right time

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn (Credit: Walsall FC)

Of course, time will tell, but Flynn looked to be the strongest candidate available to the Saddlers.

So, getting him through the door on a contract until 2024 deserves credit.

It seems a very solid and exciting piece of business.

Written in these column inches last week was that you could argue this was the most important appointment of Walsall’s 134-year history.

After all, dropping out of the Football League would have catastrophic implications both on and off the pitch.

The Saddlers, in fairness to them, have acknowledged the gravity of the situation.

They have brought in someone who boasts an impressive League Two record – and got the deal done swiftly.

The fact Neil McDonald, taking interim charge, oversaw a 1-0 win over Tranmere Rovers last weekend could have swayed them slightly.

Walsall might have perhaps thought ‘let’s pick up enough points to see this season through and reassess in the summer’.

Given how the Saddlers flirted with relegation under Brian Dutton last season, though, they could not afford to take that risk once more.

On paper, at least, they have avoided making the same mistake twice.

And while it is far from job done just yet, Flynn’s arrival certainly fills you with more confidence when it comes to staying in the division and building something going into next season.

It is also worth noting that it took Walsall just six days to snap him up as Matt Taylor’s replacement.

The news of Bradford City – for whom Flynn made 91 appearances – getting rid of Derek Adams on Tuesday morning understandably raised fears among some fans.

It could have potentially shifted the goalposts. But by that point, the Saddlers had already landed their man.

In terms of Flynn’s credentials, he ticks lots of boxes.

The situation he inherited at old club Newport County was a difficult one, to put it lightly.

The Exiles were 11 points adrift at the bottom of League Two but he managed to oversee a miraculous escape.

While Walsall’s position is not quite as precarious, they are still very much in need of a lift, and Flynn’s experience there should stand them in fine stead.

Another factor to point out is the Cup runs the 41-year-old enjoyed at Newport as, blimey, the Saddlers would not half mind one to cheer.

Flynn’s lot beat Leeds, Leicester and Middlesbrough in the FA Cup – while also landing plum ties with both Tottenham and Manchester City. Similar Cup success at the Banks’s Stadium would go down a treat.

Perhaps most importantly, Flynn guided the Exiles to two play-off finals, with the most recent of those coming last campaign.

Flynn is not just someone to drag the Saddlers out of the mire.

He is ambitious and will be determined to truly bring the good times back at long last.

Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett and technical director Jamie Fullarton have taken lots of criticism as of late.

Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett

Let’s not forget there was a peaceful protest before the Tranmere game just last weekend, and things have been in a sorry state. There is no getting away from that.

With this appointment, though, there is nothing to immediately ring any alarm bells.

Some have expressed their surprise that Flynn has taken the Saddlers job, feeling that he was qualified to land a role in League One or higher up in League Two.

But he has obviously been convinced over the project at Walsall and feels there are the tools to succeed.

Fingers crossed, he is able to do just that. Hopefully, the worst is behind the Saddlers.

Again, we will have to wait and see how it fares in practice, but Flynn was the fans’ first choice (some 90 per cent of fans backed his appointment in an Express & Star poll) for a reason.