Donervon Daniels: There will be no relegation in my career

Donervon Daniels

The Saddlers grabbed a welcome three points against second-placed Tranmere Rovers at the weekend, putting a run of seven successive defeats behind them.

The 1-0 win also moved them up to 18th in the League Two table, six points clear of the drop zone.

And Daniels – with Walsall until the end of the season – is sure he will not finish the campaign with a relegation on his CV.

“I can assure you I will not have a relegation,” said Daniels. “We will not be in that. I believe we have the ability.

“Football’s a confidence game. We will push up the table.

“I have confidence and belief in those boys.”

Daniels, who started his career nearby at Albion, linked up with the Saddlers last month after having his contract terminated at League One side Crewe Alexandra.

The 28-year-old centre-half has previously featured in the Championship, winning promotion to that league while with Wigan Athletic.

Now, he is treating all of Walsall’s 16 remaining League Two matches as if they were cup finals.

“I’ve always tried to adopt that mindset throughout my career,” said Daniels. “It’s a blessing, being on the pitch. In this situation, we have to do it for ourselves.

“We have to represent the club. We have to represent the fans who come to support us.

“Personally, I take that, and I appreciate that.

“It’s something that I take pride in, and I know the boys do as well.

“So, it is our cup finals. We have to go out there and fight.”

Daniels impressed alongside Manny Monthe in Saturday’s triumph over Tranmere, and he is looking for high levels moving forward: “We have to be cut-throat and ruthless. Once we get on the pitch, it’s on us.

“We have to demand more from each other and not accept mediocrity. It’s our responsibility as professional footballers.