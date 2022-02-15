Michael Flynn set to be named new Walsall boss

Michael Flynn

The 41-year-old former Newport County boss had been among the favourites to take over at the Banks's following the sacking of Matt Taylor last week.

Saddlers currently sit in 18th place in League Two, five places and six points above the drop zone, following their home victory over Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

That win was Saddlers' first points since drawing 3-3 with Flynn's old side Newport on New Year's Day.

A subsequent seven-game losing streak saw Saddlers axe boss Taylor after the 1-0 defeat at basement side Scunthorpe United.

Flynn left Newport last October after a successful four-and-a-half-year spell.

He oversaw a miraculous escape from relegation during his first season with the Exiles, having taken over in 2016/17 with them 11 points adrift at the bottom of League Two.

That turnaround saw him given the manager’s job permanently and in the following seasons, he oversaw FA Cup victories over Leeds United, Leicester City and Middlesbrough – while also landing plum ties against both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.