Walsall 1-0 Tranmere Rovers - Report

Conor Wilkinson celebrates his goal.....

After a run of seven straight League Two defeats that cost Matt Taylor his job and sent them plummeting towards the drop zone, the Saddlers kept things simple at the Banks's Stadium.

They worked hard, stuck to their shape and, vitally, made their big opportunity count – Conor Wilkinson's late penalty sealing a much-welcome three points.

Walsall's victory moves them up to 18th, six points clear of second-bottom Oldham Athletic and supporters can sleep a little easier.

There is still lots of work to do, of course, but this victory certainly gives them a significant lift.

The fact this performance comes fresh off a head coach being relieved of his duties is a shame, but we have seen it happen before in football and no doubt will again.

The overriding emotion coming out of this is sheer relief.

Tyrese Shade and Calum MacDonald.

Exactly who will lead the team next weekend is unclear, but the Saddlers can head to table-topping Forest Green Rovers with some confidence behind them.

McDonald, too, can reflect on a fine day's work.

Report

In caretaker charge, McDonald and first-team coach Mat Sadler made three changes from the sorry 1-0 loss at rock-bottom Scunthorpe United that signalled the end of Taylor's reign.

Wilkinson and Brendan Kiernan returned, while young midfielder Sam Perry was handed his first league start since November.

Both Jack Earing and Stephen Ward were fit enough to make Walsall's bench after head and calf injuries respectively. January signing Devante Rodney, though, was still not ready to be involved.

Tranmere, meanwhile, had former Saddlers winger Kieron Morris in their starting line-up.

Chairman Leigh Pomlett's programme notes mentioned how he had addressed the squad on Thursday to 'communicate my feelings and that of supporters'.

Outside the ground before the game got going, scores of fans gathered for a 'peaceful protest' organised by the Independent Saddlers Supporters Association – chanting and appearing to lay a mock a coffin near to the main entrance.

The match itself got off to a pretty uneventful start.

George Miller and Ross Doohan.

Walsall, to their credit, were holding their own against the league's second-placed outfit and competing well enough.

They did, however, lack a bit of quality in the final third.

Kane Hemmings had the best chance of the opening half an hour for the visitors but snatched at it, sending a close-range effort high and wide.

Josh Hawkes then tried his luck from range for Tranmere, dragging his shot a few yards past the far post.

The Saddlers had one or two moments of encouragement going forward – Tyrese Shade doing well to beat his marker and send over a cross, which was cleared.

On the whole, the first half was short of proper action to sink your teeth into.

Walsall, though, looked organised and had kept it goalless going into the break, putting them on course for a valuable point. Most importantly, there were no glaring errors to complain about.

The Saddlers did almost shoot themselves in the foot shortly after the restart.

Hayden White.

A sloppy pass from Hayden White was latched upon by Lee O'Connor, but the full-back, thankfully, raced back to stop the attack dead in its tracks before drawing a foul from Lewis Warrington, who entered the book.

Tranmere, towards the hour, had begun to impose themselves more.

Charlie Jolley escaped the offside trap and blazed a left-footed attempt wide of the mark.

Walsall then managed to wrestle it back and enjoyed a decent spell of their own – Kiernan acrobatically volleying wide with his weaker right foot.

Manchester United loanee Reece Devine looked bright down the left and took a succession of corners for the Saddlers, while midfield duo Liam Kinsella and Perry were chasing every ball.

The hosts, trying to push for a victory if possible, brought Earing on for Perry for the final 15 minutes.

Brendan Kiernan.

And they managed to capitalise on a Tranmere mistake to grab three crucial points.

Veteran Peter Clarke compounded a loose touch by recklessly sliding in on Wilkinson, wiping the striker out for an obvious penalty.

Walsall's No.9 then kept his nerve from 12 yards, sending Ross Doohan the wrong way.

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 12/02/22.WALSALL V TRANMERE.Conor Wilkinson scores from the spot......

Emmanuel Osadebe and Rollin Menayese came on in a bid to see it out through stoppage time, and the Saddlers managed to do just that.

They went back to basics and finally stopped the rot, lifting the mood and giving them a touch more breathing room in the table.

At long last, something to smile about.

Teams

Walsall (4-4-2): Rushworth; White, Daniels, Monthe, Devine; Shade (Menayese, 89), Kinsella, Perry (Earing, 77), Kiernan; Wilkinson, Miller (Osadebe, 86)

Subs not used: Rose (gk), Leak, Ward, Bates

Goal: Wilkinson (pen, 85)

Tranmere (4-4-2): Doohan; Dacres-Cogley, Clarke (c), Davies, MacDonald; Morris, O'Connor, Warrington (Foley, 77), Hawkes (McPake, 61); Hemmings, Jolley (Nevitt, 61)

Subs not used: Murphy (gk), Knight-Percival, McManaman, Burton

Attendance: 5,440 (1,441 Tranmere fans)