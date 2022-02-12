'Sheer relief' Walsall interim boss Neil McDonald delighted to stop rot

Walsall interim head coach Neil McDonald.

Taking caretaker charge alongside first-team coach Mat Sadler in the wake of Matt Taylor's sacking, McDonald oversaw an unlikely 1-0 win which moves the Saddlers six points clear of the League Two drop zone.

Conor Wilkinson struck from the penalty spot, putting a run of seven straight losses behind them and giving supporters something to cheer at long last.

“It’s just a big relief," said McDonald, who went back to basics with a 4-4-2 formation.

"We had to make sure our individual performances were much better, and they were.

"We changed the shape a little bit to keep it more basic, and they implemented the information we gave them. I thought we were deserved winners.

"There wasn't many chances in the game, but when ours came along, we put it in the back of the net for a change.

“The players have been getting a little bit of stick off everybody, and obviously they are very sad about what’s happened this week.

“They had to stand up and be counted, and they certainly did that – they improved themselves individually as well as collectively, and they stuck together.

"I'd like to thank the fans for staying behind the players considering what's happened over the last week or so.

"Now, we look forward to the next game with much more confidence."

Walsall did the basics well throughout against second-placed Tranmere – sticking to their shape and competing well.

Wilkinson won a penalty towards the end after being wiped out by Peter Clarke and coolly found the net from 12 yards.

“We went back to 4-4-2 for two reasons – one was to keep it nice and basic and simple, and two was try to match up to Tranmere after watching their games," said McDonald.

“They don’t concede many, so we tried to double up on the wings and tried to get in behind which, in the end, has won us the game.

“Conor is really good at penalties – he practices them all the time and it will be good for his confidence.

“We’ve moved up a little bit and that just takes the stress away a bit, I suppose.

"We’ve still got lots to do and lots to improve on – but it’s a start.

“We tried to pick the lads up – they’ve been down, they feel responsible. But I think it was a good response.

"I’m pleased for the players who stuck together and got their just rewards for the first time in a long time.

“The main objective was to stop the rot and we’ve done that.

"The players had to stand up and be counted, and they’ve got that winning feeling again.

"Hopefully, supporters can go home feeling good about their team."

It was the perfect start to McDonald's interim spell.

When asked if he would like the job full-time, he was coy.

“It’s really good that we’ve won, but it’s touched with a little bit of sadness because one of my best mates has lost his position," added McDonald.