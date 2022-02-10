Technical Director Jamie Fullerton begins search for new Walsall boss

Interim boss Neil McDonald

The Saddlers have relieved Taylor of his duties after a rotten run of seven successive losses in League Two that leaves them just four points above the relegation places.

Neil McDonald and Mat Sadler have been placed in temporary charge and will oversee Saturday's home clash with Tranmere Rovers.

Longer-term, chairman Leigh Pomlett has entrusted Fullarton to find the right person to drag them out of the mire and avoid dropping out of the Football League for the first time.

Pomlett said: "In the interim, I've asked Neil McDonald and Mat Sadler to take charge of first-team affairs ready for the Tranmere game on Saturday.

"That's an interim situation as Jamie Fullarton is working to find the successor to Matthew, and he's well on with that.

"We're cracking on and we'll find the next head coach for Walsall, which will be a very attractive job as it always is. We'll just move on.

"All I ask is you give us the continued support we've had over this very difficult phase – there's no point me hiding from the fact this is difficult.

"We aren't where I wanted us to be, at all.

"The frustration of the fans is fully understood. I sense it. I share it with you entirely.

"I am frustrated with the performance of our squad on the pitch, but I'm working with the rest of the team here to turn that around – and we will.

"I hate being where we are in the league, and I will work to make sure we turn it around very quickly.

"The good times will come back, of that I'm sure."

Taylor was appointed last summer, having left his role as a youth coach at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 40-year-old, while struggling to grab consistent results, had got Walsall in with a shout of forging a play-off push at the end of last year.

But a disastrous run in 2022 – ending with Tuesday night's 1-0 loss at rock-bottom Scunthorpe United – resulted in his dismissal.

Pomlett added: "We've made a change. Matt was great when I told him. He took on the responsibility and accountability for the performance of the team, but the responsibility for everything remains with me.