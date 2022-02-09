Who will succeed Matt Taylor as Walsall boss?

Kidderminster Harriers boss Russ Penn has been linked with the vacant Walsall job

Taylor was relieved of his duties on Wednesday morning - after a run of seven defeats on the spin had seen the Saddlers drop into a relegation battle.

McDonald, who will take the team alongside former player Mat Sadler in the interim is currently 6/1 with the bookmakers to succeed Taylor.

Sadler himself sits further down the odds at 20/1 to take over.

Elsewhere, former Ipswich Town and Wigan boss Paul Cook, who has recently been linked with the vacant managerial post at National League Chesterfield is at 8/1.

Russ Penn, who is leading FA Cup giantkillers Kidderminster Harriers on their charge back to the National League is also 8/1 - with former Newport County manager Michael Flynn in at 10/1.

Further down the bookies odds, Ian Holloway has also been installed at 10/1 - despite not managing since he left Grimsby Town early last season.

Dean Keates, a former Walsall player and manager comes in at 12/1, former Shrewsbury Town manager Sam Ricketts is 14/1, and former QPR and Crystal Palace midfielder Shaun Derry is ranked at 16/1 to get the role.