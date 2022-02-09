Notification Settings

Who will succeed Matt Taylor as Walsall boss?

By Jonny Drury

Walsall's search for Matt Taylor's successor is underway - with interim boss Neil McDonald the early favourite to get the full time position.

Kidderminster Harriers boss Russ Penn has been linked with the vacant Walsall job
Taylor was relieved of his duties on Wednesday morning - after a run of seven defeats on the spin had seen the Saddlers drop into a relegation battle.

McDonald, who will take the team alongside former player Mat Sadler in the interim is currently 6/1 with the bookmakers to succeed Taylor.

Sadler himself sits further down the odds at 20/1 to take over.

Elsewhere, former Ipswich Town and Wigan boss Paul Cook, who has recently been linked with the vacant managerial post at National League Chesterfield is at 8/1.

Russ Penn, who is leading FA Cup giantkillers Kidderminster Harriers on their charge back to the National League is also 8/1 - with former Newport County manager Michael Flynn in at 10/1.

Further down the bookies odds, Ian Holloway has also been installed at 10/1 - despite not managing since he left Grimsby Town early last season.

Dean Keates, a former Walsall player and manager comes in at 12/1, former Shrewsbury Town manager Sam Ricketts is 14/1, and former QPR and Crystal Palace midfielder Shaun Derry is ranked at 16/1 to get the role.

Other names linked with the job include Russell Slade, 16/1, Sol Campbell, 16/1 and Chris Powell who is at odds of 20/1.

