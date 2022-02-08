Walsall's Matt Taylor vowed to fight on despite seventh straight defeat

Walsall boss Matt Taylor (Owen Russell)

The Saddlers sit 21st in the League Two table and just four points above second-bottom Oldham Athletic after a 1-0 loss to 10-man basement boys Scunthorpe United.

It leaves Taylor teetering on the brink but when asked if he is the man to turn things around, he said: "I don't see why not.

"Look, you're judged on results in this game. I knew that when I took this opportunity, and results haven't been good enough at the moment.

"Do I believe that (I can turn things around) with players coming back from injury and suspension?

"Yes, most definitely. If I didn't, I'd be in the wrong job.

"Football is a game where the margins are fine.

"I don't need to stand here and tell you what the consequences are for me. I knew that when I took the job.

"I'm not going to shy away from it.

"The question you ask is quite right because so many of my colleagues have been through similar things that I'm going through now.

"Am I hurt? 100 per cent. I'm hurt and disappointed as I feel the players should and can perform better."

Walsall's seventh successive loss saw them fall to Jai Rowe's goal against the run of play, after failing to convert a number of chances.

The Saddlers were a man up for most of the second half after Tom Pugh's dismissal but fell short in their quest for a leveller.

On if he still has the confidence of those above him at the club, Taylor said: "I can't answer for that. I can't read people's minds.

"All I can do is go to work and do my best every day."

Taylor saw skipper Joss Labadie pick up a 10th booking of the season and, as a result, he will miss the next two games.

Finally, on if he has been let down by some of his Walsall players, Taylor added: "What I speak to the players about in the dressing room is between us.

"My job as their coach is to protect them to a certain extent.

"But you ask your captain not to get booked, and he goes and gets booked. Can I control that? No.

"Can I control the chances we missed? No.